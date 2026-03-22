F1 Pit Stop: 11-Year-Old Kashmiri Prodigy Atiqa Mir Is 'Bullying Boys Back'

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ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: In the brutal and speeding world of European karting, age and gender are usually the first things used to intimidate a newcomer. But for Atiqa Mir, India’s 11-year-old racing sensation, being the only girl on a grid of 40 boys is a fuel rather than a disadvantage.

The Jammu and Kashmir native, who is the first-ever Indian racer to be backed by the Formula 1 Academy, has impressed Indian and global F1 fans alike. After being fast-tracked from the "Mini" category (ages 8–12) into the elite OKN-J Junior category (ages 12–14), Atiqa is already outperforming rivals years her senior.

"They Brake Check Me, I Deal With It"

Racing in a male-dominated environment comes with a unique set of "track politics." Speaking to ANI, Atiqa revealed the aggressive tactics older boys use to try and unsettle her.

"Sometimes they turn on me. Sometimes they brake check me... there’s no penalty in karting for a brake check. But sometimes they also hit me. I think I learned how to deal with it over time," Atiqa told ANI.

Rather than backing down, the Dubai-based prodigy has adopted a "Verstappen-esque" aggression. "They bully me, I bully them back," she noted, proving that her speed is matched only by her mental toughness.

Sizzling Speed: The Results So Far

Atiqa has been dominating since her participation. Her 2026 season has already seen historic milestones:

P2 in Qualifying: At the WSK Super Masters, she secured a front-row start against 37 of the world’s best junior drivers.

Podium Glory: She clinched a P3 finish in the European leg of the Champions of the Future Academy series in Valencia.

OKN-J Pioneer: She is the first Indian female to ever compete in the high-performance OKN-J category, which features karts hitting speeds of 126 km/h and pulling 2.5 G-forces.

The Verstappen Spark and a Racing Legacy

While her father, Asif Mir, was India’s first National Karting Champion, Atiqa’s obsession with F1 didn't start at home. It was the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale that hooked her.

"I remember seeing that overtake (by Max Verstappen). It was so good, and it’s still in my mind," she recalled. That fiery approach now defines her own driving style as she chases a dream no woman has achieved since 1992: a seat on the Formula 1 starting grid.

Why Atiqa Mir is the Real Deal

F1 Academy Support: She receives technical and financial backing through the "Discover Your Drive" program.

Mental Resilience: Mentored by India's first F1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan, she focuses on data and improvement over paddock noise.

Elite Team: She currently drives for the reigning world champions, Modena Racing Team, in Italy.