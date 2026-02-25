Watch: Trump Shares AI Video Of Himself Knocking Out Canadian Hockey Player

President Donald Trump sparked an online firestorm by sharing a bizarre, AI-generated video of himself as an "enforcer" for Team USA. The clip, which quickly went viral, features a digitally de-aged Trump competing against Canada’s men's ice hockey team following their high-stakes Gold Medal matchup at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

Highlights of Viral Video

The minute-long video, reportedly created using the Grok AI tool, depicts President Trump in his signature navy suit and red tie skating across the ice. The "highlight reel" includes several stylized sequences:

President is shown body-checking Canadian players into the boards and dropping his gloves to punch an opponent in a staged fight. Amidst a soundtrack of Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger," the AI-Trump maneuvers through the defense to score a dramatic winning goal.

After scoring, the digital avatar is swarmed by real Team USA players in a celebratory huddle on the ice.

Watch Video

Trump posted an AI video of himself punching a Canadian hockey player and winning the Olympic gold for Team USA. pic.twitter.com/yP7F3g1vXz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 23, 2026

A Resurgent Rivalry

The post was timed as a celebration of the real Team USA's 2-1 overtime victory over Canada - their first Olympic gold since "Miracle on Ice" in 1980.

Social media users noted that the video functioned as a direct retort to a 2025 comment by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had previously stated, "You can’t take our country - and you can’t take our game."

Trump's post, coupled with a White House image showing a bald eagle standing over a Canada goose, underscores the heightened political and sporting tensions between the two neighbors.

Mixed Reactions

While supporters praised the video as "legendary trolling" and a display of American confidence, critics and some Canadian commentators labeled the clip "embarrassing" and "juvenile." The video emerged just before the gold-winning team visited the White House on Tuesday and received a bipartisan standing ovation during State of the Union address.