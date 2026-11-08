Trump Offers UFC Chief White House Press Secretary Job, Picks Khabib, Makhachev As Assistants

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump urged Dana White to become White House Press Secretary.

Trump proposed UFC stars as White House press team members.

White's White House photo fueled speculation; he met Trump.

Reports indicate White declined offer; meeting may clarify.

US President Donald Trump has thrown up an unexpected career proposition for UFC President Dana White, publicly urging him to become the next White House Press Secretary. Trump even suggested an unusual team of UFC stars to work alongside the veteran promoter, naming Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev and several other prominent fighters. However, reports have since indicated that White turned down the offer, leaving the situation open to further developments.

Trump Wants UFC Stars In White House Press Team

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to pitch the idea, describing White as a "Fighter and Warrior" and suggesting that he would bring an entirely different approach to the White House press briefing room.

The US President also had a proposed lineup of assistants in mind. His list included former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, current UFC star Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison.

Trump suggested that the fighters could help White defend his administration against what he called the "Lunatic Left". He ended the message with a direct appeal to the UFC chief, writing, "Dana, please take the job!"

The unusual proposal quickly attracted attention, particularly because it involved some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts being considered for roles in American political communication.

Dana White's White House Picture Fuels Speculation

White added another layer of intrigue after sharing a photograph from the White House press briefing room on his Instagram story.

The UFC president, who was in the United Kingdom attending a boxing event, posted a picture of himself standing behind the presidential press briefing podium. He accompanied it with the caption, "On to the next chapter."

The post prompted speculation about whether White was considering a move away from his established position in combat sports. However, a CNN report subsequently claimed, citing a source familiar with the matter, that the UFC chief had declined Trump's proposal.

White himself did not publicly confirm the reported decision. Instead, he indicated that he was travelling to Washington, DC, to meet Trump on Monday.

When reporters asked how he would balance a potential White House responsibility with his existing commitments in the UFC, White responded, "I've got a lot of jobs already."

He also suggested that he would have more to say after meeting the President.

Dana White's Longstanding Association With Donald Trump

The proposed appointment comes against the backdrop of White's longstanding relationship with Trump. The UFC president has been one of the US President's most prominent supporters over the years.

White was also involved in organising a UFC event on the White House lawn earlier this year. The event was planned as part of celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary and Trump's 80th birthday.

Despite the reported rejection of the press secretary position, White's upcoming meeting with Trump could provide further clarity on the proposal and what the two discussed.