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HomeSportsTrump Celebrates 80th Birthday With Dana White At Grand UFC White House Event

Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday With Dana White At Grand UFC White House Event

Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday: US President Donald Trump hosted professional UFC cage matches on the White House lawn to celebrate his 80th birthday alongside Dana White.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump hosted unprecedented White House MMA bouts.
  • Political figures attended, drawing criticism and financial scrutiny.
  • President proposed permanent cage, further White House alterations.

US President Donald Trump has officially marked his 80th birthday by staging a series of high-profile mixed martial arts bouts directly outside the executive mansion. Following a brief delay caused by heavy rainfall, professional fighters competed inside a massive structure specially built upon the historic grounds. The unprecedented sporting display drew numerous prominent political figures and close administrative allies.

Spectacle In The Claw

The extensive 60-million-dollar birthday celebration officially commenced with a rare military flypast over the capital city. Six F/A-18 Super Hornets and six F-16 Fighting Falcons participated in a spectacular Super Delta Formation.

Competitors emerged directly from the executive mansion to loud music before entering a colossal 92-foot-tall fighting cage nicknamed the Claw. The massive temporary arena completely dominated the historic South Lawn area.

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The president watched the unfolding bouts from a front-row seat alongside Ultimate Fighting Championship chief executive Dana White. First Lady Melania Trump also attended the event alongside the prominent sporting executives.

Watch: Donald Trump's 80th Birthday Celebration With Dana White

Allies And Financial Stakes

Several high-profile cabinet members attended the birthday event, including Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. The highly unorthodox gathering drew heavy criticism from political opponents.

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury entered the fighting enclosure wearing a controversial hat reading "Donald Trump for Prime Minister". The striking gesture highlighted strong global ties within the political movement.

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The American leader will likely benefit financially from the unique event as he currently maintains a corporate stake in TKO Group Holdings, the official parent organisation of the fighting championship.

White House Alterations

The athletic evening featured multiple completed bouts, including comprehensive victories for featherweight contender Diego Lopes and middleweight prospect Bo Nickal, who remains a close personal friend of the president.

The president has openly compared the massive fighting enclosure to the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. He indicated that the giant cage might become a permanent fixture on the lawn.

The ring would follow other significant architectural alterations, which include removing the East Wing for a ballroom, converting the Rose Garden into a paved dining space, and adding extensive gold plating.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What event marked Donald Trump's 80th birthday?

Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday by staging high-profile mixed martial arts bouts directly outside the executive mansion. Professional fighters competed in a massive temporary structure on the historic grounds.

What was the name of the fighting arena used for the event?

Competitors fought inside a colossal 92-foot-tall fighting cage nicknamed

Who attended Donald Trump's birthday celebration?

Numerous prominent political figures and close administrative allies were present. These included First Lady Melania Trump, UFC chief executive Dana White, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

How will President Trump financially benefit from the event?

The American leader will likely benefit financially from the unique event. He currently maintains a corporate stake in TKO Group Holdings, the official parent organization of the fighting championship.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump UFC US Air Force Donald Trump 80th Birthday UFC White House Cage Fights The Claw Tyson Fury Donald Trump Prime Minister Hat Diego Lopes Bo Nickal White House TKO Group Holdings Trump Stake WHite Hiuse South Lawn
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