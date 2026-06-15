Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday With Dana White At Grand UFC White House Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump hosted unprecedented White House MMA bouts.

Political figures attended, drawing criticism and financial scrutiny.

President proposed permanent cage, further White House alterations.

US President Donald Trump has officially marked his 80th birthday by staging a series of high-profile mixed martial arts bouts directly outside the executive mansion. Following a brief delay caused by heavy rainfall, professional fighters competed inside a massive structure specially built upon the historic grounds. The unprecedented sporting display drew numerous prominent political figures and close administrative allies.

Spectacle In The Claw

The extensive 60-million-dollar birthday celebration officially commenced with a rare military flypast over the capital city. Six F/A-18 Super Hornets and six F-16 Fighting Falcons participated in a spectacular Super Delta Formation.

Competitors emerged directly from the executive mansion to loud music before entering a colossal 92-foot-tall fighting cage nicknamed the Claw. The massive temporary arena completely dominated the historic South Lawn area.

ALSO READ | WATCH: World Cup Bus Torched As Knicks Fans Riot In New York After NBA Win

The president watched the unfolding bouts from a front-row seat alongside Ultimate Fighting Championship chief executive Dana White. First Lady Melania Trump also attended the event alongside the prominent sporting executives.

Watch: Donald Trump's 80th Birthday Celebration With Dana White

Allies And Financial Stakes

Several high-profile cabinet members attended the birthday event, including Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. The highly unorthodox gathering drew heavy criticism from political opponents.

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury entered the fighting enclosure wearing a controversial hat reading "Donald Trump for Prime Minister". The striking gesture highlighted strong global ties within the political movement.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Mom Used To Wake Up At 2 AM To Cook For 15 Players: Coach Reveals

The American leader will likely benefit financially from the unique event as he currently maintains a corporate stake in TKO Group Holdings, the official parent organisation of the fighting championship.

White House Alterations

The athletic evening featured multiple completed bouts, including comprehensive victories for featherweight contender Diego Lopes and middleweight prospect Bo Nickal, who remains a close personal friend of the president.

The president has openly compared the massive fighting enclosure to the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. He indicated that the giant cage might become a permanent fixture on the lawn.

The ring would follow other significant architectural alterations, which include removing the East Wing for a ballroom, converting the Rose Garden into a paved dining space, and adding extensive gold plating.