WATCH: Indian Wushu Star Breaks Down After Asian Games Snub, Alleges 'Abuse Of Power'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary excluded from Asian Games squad.

Divyanshi alleged abuse of power despite winning selection trials.

Wushu Association cited SAI injury report for squad replacement.

Indian wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary has spoken emotionally about her late exclusion from the country’s Asian Games squad, just days before the event in Nagoya. The 18-year-old had been preparing for her Asian Games debut after competing in the women’s 60kg category during the selection process. However, she was subsequently removed from the squad, with Roshibina Devi Naorem taking her place. In a video posted online, Divyanshi was seen in tears while discussing the decision from the roof of her hostel at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

Divyanshi Alleges 'Abuse Of Power'

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Speaking in the video, Divyanshi described the situation as deeply distressing and claimed she had faced sustained mental pressure in the months leading up to the Asian Games.

She alleged that she had beaten Roshibina in the selection trials and questioned why she was subsequently dropped.

“I’m tired of this, I have been mentally harassed so much. Since June, July, they have been after me because she wanted to go. Given that I beat her, why is it a problem for her now,”

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“I beat her, it’s my right to go there. She has been knocking at different doors, it’s abuse of power,” Divyanshi said in the video.

Her father, Sunil, also claimed that the family learned about the squad change only on Friday morning, according to The Times of India.

He said they were not provided with an explanation for Divyanshi’s removal and alleged that she was initially expected to find out about the decision only after reaching the airport.

Wushu Association Rejects Allegations

The Wushu Association of India has denied responsibility for removing Divyanshi from the squad.

Its president Jitender Bajwa told Sportstar that the federation was not involved in the decision and said the Sports Authority of India took action after an injury was identified.

“Divyanshi joined the national camp which was organised by SAI a month back. She was carrying a knee injury and was trying to hide it by avoiding training. When SAI eventually found out about this, the replaced her name,”

With both sides offering different explanations, the controversy is likely to continue until there is greater clarity over the medical and selection process that led to the change.