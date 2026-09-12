The Wushu Association of India stated that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) removed her due to an identified knee injury. They claim she was trying to hide the injury by avoiding training.
WATCH: Indian Wushu Star Breaks Down After Asian Games Snub, Alleges 'Abuse Of Power'
Divyanshi Choudhary broke down after being dropped from India’s Asian Games squad, alleging unfair treatment, while the federation blamed an injury-related SAI decision.
- Wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary excluded from Asian Games squad.
- Divyanshi alleged abuse of power despite winning selection trials.
- Wushu Association cited SAI injury report for squad replacement.
Indian wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary has spoken emotionally about her late exclusion from the country’s Asian Games squad, just days before the event in Nagoya. The 18-year-old had been preparing for her Asian Games debut after competing in the women’s 60kg category during the selection process. However, she was subsequently removed from the squad, with Roshibina Devi Naorem taking her place. In a video posted online, Divyanshi was seen in tears while discussing the decision from the roof of her hostel at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.
Divyanshi Alleges 'Abuse Of Power'
भारतीय खिलाड़ी दिव्यांशी चौधरी ने आत्महत्या करने की बात कही है।— Madan Mohan Soni (@madanmohansoni) September 11, 2026
वुशु खिलाड़ी दिव्यांशी चौधरी का नाम जापान एशियन गेम्स 2026 से आखिरी वक्त में काट दिया गया। जून में टीम में जगह और जर्सी मिलने के बाद 11 सितंबर के अपडेट में जगह नाओरेम रोशिबीना देवी को दे दी गई। टीम से गलत तरीके से… pic.twitter.com/kXXGhv3qzH
Speaking in the video, Divyanshi described the situation as deeply distressing and claimed she had faced sustained mental pressure in the months leading up to the Asian Games.
She alleged that she had beaten Roshibina in the selection trials and questioned why she was subsequently dropped.
“I’m tired of this, I have been mentally harassed so much. Since June, July, they have been after me because she wanted to go. Given that I beat her, why is it a problem for her now,”
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“I beat her, it’s my right to go there. She has been knocking at different doors, it’s abuse of power,” Divyanshi said in the video.
Her father, Sunil, also claimed that the family learned about the squad change only on Friday morning, according to The Times of India.
He said they were not provided with an explanation for Divyanshi’s removal and alleged that she was initially expected to find out about the decision only after reaching the airport.
Wushu Association Rejects Allegations
The Wushu Association of India has denied responsibility for removing Divyanshi from the squad.
Its president Jitender Bajwa told Sportstar that the federation was not involved in the decision and said the Sports Authority of India took action after an injury was identified.
“Divyanshi joined the national camp which was organised by SAI a month back. She was carrying a knee injury and was trying to hide it by avoiding training. When SAI eventually found out about this, the replaced her name,”
With both sides offering different explanations, the controversy is likely to continue until there is greater clarity over the medical and selection process that led to the change.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Divyanshi Choudhary removed from the Asian Games squad?
What are Divyanshi Choudhary's allegations regarding her exclusion?
Divyanshi claims she beat Roshibina in selection trials and alleges
Who replaced Divyanshi Choudhary in the Asian Games wushu squad?
Roshibina Devi Naorem replaced Divyanshi Choudhary in the Indian wushu squad for the Asian Games.
Did the Wushu Association of India take responsibility for Divyanshi's removal?
No, the Wushu Association of India denied responsibility for removing Divyanshi. Its president stated the Sports Authority of India (SAI) took action due to an injury.