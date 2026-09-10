Delhi HC Rejects Vinesh Phogat's Plea, World Championship Comeback Takes Big Hit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court denied Vinesh Phogat's wrestling trial participation.

Court emphasized uniform application of selection rules for all.

Phogat challenged eligibility, WFI maintains existing selection criteria.

Setback creates hurdle for Phogat's international comeback attempt.

Vinesh Phogat's bid to compete at the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championship has entered another crucial stage after the Delhi High Court heard her plea challenging the eligibility criteria for the September 14 selection trials.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the court on Thursday asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to consider framing guidelines for women athletes returning to competitive sport after maternity leave. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma also stressed the need to balance the country's interests with those of individual athletes.

Delhi HC Raises Maternity Return Issue With WFI

Phogat is seeking permission to participate in the selection trials after her return to competitive wrestling following pregnancy, childbirth and post-partum recovery.

Her legal challenge centres on the WFI's September 7 selection criteria, which she argues effectively prevent her from entering the trials because she missed certain qualifying competitions during her maternity break.

The trials are scheduled for September 14 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, with the World Championships set to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24 to November 1.

The latest hearing also brought the wider issue of maternity policies in Indian sport into focus. The court indicated that WFI should consider a structured mechanism to facilitate the return of women athletes after maternity leave.

Phogat's Lawyer Calls WFI Criteria 'Absolute Arbitrariness'

According to Hindustan Times, Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Phogat, accused the WFI of acting with "absolute arbitrariness".

Rao argued that Phogat was informed about the selection criteria only on September 7 and that the framework effectively shut her out of the selection process despite her return to competitive wrestling.

He submitted that the rules could leave Phogat out of contention for another two years, arguing that this could seriously affect the latter part of her career.

The WFI, however, disputed the suggestion that Phogat had been barred from competing. Its counsel told the court that she had not been banned and remained eligible to compete at state and national levels before progressing through the selection pathway.

What Happens Next For Vinesh Phogat?

The latest hearing does not amount to a final rejection of Phogat's plea. The Delhi High Court had sought instructions from the WFI on whether she could participate in the trials, with the matter listed for further hearing.

Phogat's case has now become part of a broader debate over how sporting bodies should accommodate athletes returning after maternity leave while maintaining transparent and uniform selection standards.

The court's latest observations could therefore have implications beyond Phogat's immediate World Championship hopes, particularly for women athletes attempting to return to elite competition after childbirth.