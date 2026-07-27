WATCH: India's Jadumani Singh Dominates Pakistani Boxer, Dedicates Win To Kargil Heroes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jadumani dedicated his victory to Kargil heroes, eyes a medal.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam produced a dominant performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, securing a resounding 5–0 unanimous decision victory over Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman in the men’s 55kg Round of 16. Competing at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), the 22-year-old Manipuri pugilist controlled the tempo of the fight from start to finish, earning a clean sweep on the judges' scorecards and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Dominant Victory In High-Octane Clash

The high-voltage bout between the subcontinental rivals drew significant attention at the Glasgow Games. Facing an opponent with a noticeable height and reach advantage, Jadumani utilized sharp ring movement, rapid footwork, and precise counter-punching to overcome Rehman’s range. After a closely contested opening round where the Indian held a slight edge, Jadumani took complete command in the second round, peppering Rehman with clean combinations and forcing a standing eight-count after connecting with a powerful right hook.

WATCH INDIA’S JADUMANI THRASED PAKISTANI 🇵🇰 BOXER 5:0 TODAY!!! 🥊🔥



- Totally dominated the whole bout! 💪 pic.twitter.com/e8VqzOpPcO — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 26, 2026

Masterclass Performance Across Three Rounds

In the third and final round, Jadumani demonstrated remarkable composure and ring generalship. He maintained control from the center of the canvas, thwarting Rehman’s frantic attempts to mount a comeback with quick counters and disciplined defense. The official scorecard reflected his clear superiority throughout the contest, with three judges scoring the bout 30–27 and the remaining two scoring it 29–28 in favor of the Indian fighter. The 5–0 victory marked Jadumani's second consecutive unanimous decision win of the tournament, following his earlier victory against Scotland's Aaron Cullen.

Dedication To Kargil Heroes And Road Ahead

Following his decisive win on July 26, Jadumani proudly dedicated his triumph to the nation on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Reflecting on the match, he shared his excitement and ambitious sights for the remainder of the tournament, stating:

"I dedicate my win to the Kargil heroes... I felt great winning against Pakistan. I will perform even better in the quarterfinals and secure a Gold for India."

With this triumph, Jadumani stands just one win away from assuring a medal for the nation, as both losing semifinalists in Commonwealth Games boxing receive bronze medals. He is set to face Zambia’s Mwengo Mwale in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.