India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsOdisha Athletes Mrutyam Dondapati, Malay Barik Killed In Cuttack Road Accident

Odisha Athletes Mrutyam Dondapati, Malay Barik Killed In Cuttack Road Accident

Odisha athletes Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malay Barik died in a road accident on the Cuttack highway. CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Athletes Mrutyam Dondapati and Malay Barik died in road accident.
  • Dondapati was top U23 sprinter; Barik competed 400-metre.
  • Accident occurred on Cuttack highway late Wednesday night.
  • Odisha Chief Minister expressed grief over tragic loss.

A promising future in athletics has been cut short for two young sportsmen from Odisha. Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malay Barik died following a road accident on the Cuttack highway late Wednesday night, leaving their families and the state's sporting fraternity in mourning.

The tragedy has also drawn a response from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The two athletes competed in different track events. Dondapati had earned recognition for his sprinting performances, featuring among India's fastest under-23 sprinters in 2025. Barik, meanwhile, competed in the 400 metres. Both were still building their careers in competitive sport.

How Did The Cuttack Accident Happen?

The group involved in the incident reportedly included three athletes and a swimming coach. According to preliminary information, they were travelling on two two-wheelers when the accident took place.

Dondapati and Barik were said to be travelling on a motorcycle. Astik Pradhan, another athlete, was on a scooter alongside the remaining members of the group, with their vehicle approximately 50 metres behind the motorcycle.

The precise circumstances surrounding the crash have not been established in the information available.

Who Were The Two Odisha Athletes?

Dondapati was an emerging name in India's under-23 sprinting ranks. His performances during 2025 placed him among the fastest athletes in that category, marking him as a talent to watch in the years ahead.

Barik's speciality was the 400-metre race, a demanding track event that combines explosive speed with endurance. He was pursuing opportunities to establish himself in the sport.

Their deaths represent a loss for Odisha's athletics community, which has been left grieving two young competitors at an early stage of their sporting journeys.

Majhi expressed sorrow over the incident and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.

Watch: Odisha CM Expresses Condolences

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the athletes who tragically passed away?

Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malay Barik were the athletes who died in a road accident. Dondapati was an under-23 sprinter, and Barik competed in the 400-metre event.

How did the athletes die?

Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malay Barik died in a road accident on the Cuttack highway late Wednesday night. Their deaths have deeply saddened Odisha's sporting community.

What were Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati's athletic achievements?

Dondapati was an emerging sprinter from Odisha, known as one of India's fastest under-23 runners in 2025. His progress marked him as a promising talent.

What were the circumstances of the accident?

Preliminary reports indicate four people, including three athletes and a swimming coach, were travelling on two two-wheelers. Dondapati and Barik were on one motorcycle.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Athletics Odisha News Odisha Athletes Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati Malay Barik
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Amit Mishra's Big Revelation On Virat Kohli: 'He Didn't Even Pick Up My Calls'
Amit Mishra's Big Revelation On Virat Kohli: 'He Didn't Even Pick Up My Calls'
Sports
‘Sack Gambhir For Benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’: 6th Straight Snub Sparks Outrage
‘Sack Gambhir For Benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’: 6th Straight Snub Sparks Outrage
Sports
WATCH: Harbhajan Accuses Chappell Of Dividing Team India, Makes Shocking 2007 WC Claim
WATCH: Harbhajan Accuses Chappell Of Dividing Team India, Makes Shocking 2007 WC Claim
Sports
Rohit Sharma's First Reaction To Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Return Goes Viral: Watch Video
Rohit Sharma's First Reaction To Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Return Goes Viral: Watch Video
Advertisement

Videos

ELON MUSK MYSTERY: एलन मस्क का UFO कनेक्शन, क्या है पूरा मामला? |ABPLIVE
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters Practised Gunfire Before Attack, Misfire Reported Inside Mumbai Hotel
Delhi News: ₹9,000 Crore Yamuna Clean-Up Projects Launched in Dwarka, Over 40% of Work Completed
Delhi News: Aamir Shaukeen Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks Against Tripura Youth, Minister Demands Action
Delhi News: Rehan Vadra's Photo Exhibition Row Escalates as Priyanka Gandhi Backs Son Over Removed Protest Photos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget