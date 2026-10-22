Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malay Barik were the athletes who died in a road accident. Dondapati was an under-23 sprinter, and Barik competed in the 400-metre event.
Odisha Athletes Mrutyam Dondapati, Malay Barik Killed In Cuttack Road Accident
Odisha athletes Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malay Barik died in a road accident on the Cuttack highway. CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief.
- Athletes Mrutyam Dondapati and Malay Barik died in road accident.
- Dondapati was top U23 sprinter; Barik competed 400-metre.
- Accident occurred on Cuttack highway late Wednesday night.
- Odisha Chief Minister expressed grief over tragic loss.
A promising future in athletics has been cut short for two young sportsmen from Odisha. Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malay Barik died following a road accident on the Cuttack highway late Wednesday night, leaving their families and the state's sporting fraternity in mourning.
The tragedy has also drawn a response from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.
The two athletes competed in different track events. Dondapati had earned recognition for his sprinting performances, featuring among India's fastest under-23 sprinters in 2025. Barik, meanwhile, competed in the 400 metres. Both were still building their careers in competitive sport.
How Did The Cuttack Accident Happen?
The group involved in the incident reportedly included three athletes and a swimming coach. According to preliminary information, they were travelling on two two-wheelers when the accident took place.
Dondapati and Barik were said to be travelling on a motorcycle. Astik Pradhan, another athlete, was on a scooter alongside the remaining members of the group, with their vehicle approximately 50 metres behind the motorcycle.
The precise circumstances surrounding the crash have not been established in the information available.
Who Were The Two Odisha Athletes?
Dondapati was an emerging name in India's under-23 sprinting ranks. His performances during 2025 placed him among the fastest athletes in that category, marking him as a talent to watch in the years ahead.
Barik's speciality was the 400-metre race, a demanding track event that combines explosive speed with endurance. He was pursuing opportunities to establish himself in the sport.
Their deaths represent a loss for Odisha's athletics community, which has been left grieving two young competitors at an early stage of their sporting journeys.
Majhi expressed sorrow over the incident and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.
Watch: Odisha CM Expresses Condolences
Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of athletes Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malaya Barik in a road accident. Their untimely passing is a profound loss to Odisha’s sporting fraternity. My heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath grant them strength in this difficult time and eternal peace to the departed souls.— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 22, 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
Who were the athletes who tragically passed away?
How did the athletes die?
Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malay Barik died in a road accident on the Cuttack highway late Wednesday night. Their deaths have deeply saddened Odisha's sporting community.
What were Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati's athletic achievements?
Dondapati was an emerging sprinter from Odisha, known as one of India's fastest under-23 runners in 2025. His progress marked him as a promising talent.
What were the circumstances of the accident?
Preliminary reports indicate four people, including three athletes and a swimming coach, were travelling on two two-wheelers. Dondapati and Barik were on one motorcycle.