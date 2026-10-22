Odisha Athletes Mrutyam Dondapati, Malay Barik Killed In Cuttack Road Accident

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Athletes Mrutyam Dondapati and Malay Barik died in road accident.

Dondapati was top U23 sprinter; Barik competed 400-metre.

Accident occurred on Cuttack highway late Wednesday night.

Odisha Chief Minister expressed grief over tragic loss.

A promising future in athletics has been cut short for two young sportsmen from Odisha. Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malay Barik died following a road accident on the Cuttack highway late Wednesday night, leaving their families and the state's sporting fraternity in mourning.

The tragedy has also drawn a response from Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The two athletes competed in different track events. Dondapati had earned recognition for his sprinting performances, featuring among India's fastest under-23 sprinters in 2025. Barik, meanwhile, competed in the 400 metres. Both were still building their careers in competitive sport.

How Did The Cuttack Accident Happen?

The group involved in the incident reportedly included three athletes and a swimming coach. According to preliminary information, they were travelling on two two-wheelers when the accident took place.

Dondapati and Barik were said to be travelling on a motorcycle. Astik Pradhan, another athlete, was on a scooter alongside the remaining members of the group, with their vehicle approximately 50 metres behind the motorcycle.

The precise circumstances surrounding the crash have not been established in the information available.

Who Were The Two Odisha Athletes?

Dondapati was an emerging name in India's under-23 sprinting ranks. His performances during 2025 placed him among the fastest athletes in that category, marking him as a talent to watch in the years ahead.

Barik's speciality was the 400-metre race, a demanding track event that combines explosive speed with endurance. He was pursuing opportunities to establish himself in the sport.

Their deaths represent a loss for Odisha's athletics community, which has been left grieving two young competitors at an early stage of their sporting journeys.

Majhi expressed sorrow over the incident and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.

Watch: Odisha CM Expresses Condolences