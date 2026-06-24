Who Is Ronaldo Jr.'s Real Mother? Inside Viral 'American Waitress' Theory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo plans to reveal the truth to his son.

Cristiano Ronaldo has always been in the spotlight, not only for his performances on the football field but also for his personal life. As much as he prefers to keep certain parts of his life private, there have always been discussions around his relationships, family and children.

One topic that has remained a mystery for years is the identity of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s mother. Over the years, several theories and rumours have surfaced online, but none of them have ever been officially confirmed by Ronaldo himself.

Theories Around Ronaldo Jr.'s Mother

It is important to note that all of these are theories, rumours and media reports that have circulated over the years.

Theory 1: Irina Shayk

One of the most popular theories involves Russian model Irina Shayk.

The legendary footballer was reportedly dating Irina Shayk after the two met during an Armani photoshoot in 2010. Some fans speculated that Ronaldo Jr. may have been conceived during that period.

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However, there has never been any evidence to support this claim. Shayk was never publicly seen pregnant while dating Ronaldo. She did, however, spend time around Cristiano Jr. during her relationship with Ronaldo before the pair separated in 2015.

Theory 2: A One-Night Stand

Another long-standing rumour suggests that Ronaldo Jr. was the result of a one-night stand.

According to reports published by the Sunday Mirror, there were rumours that Ronaldo Jr.'s mother was a British student who allegedly accepted a large sum of money in exchange for privacy. These claims have never been verified and remain purely speculative.

Theory 3: The American Waitress Story

Perhaps one of the most widely discussed theories is that Ronaldo Jr.'s mother was an American waitress.

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According to reports from the Daily Mail, Ronaldo allegedly met a waitress at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The report claimed that the woman later contacted Ronaldo regarding the child and that a paternity test was conducted. The same reports also alleged that she was paid to remain silent. However, none of these claims have ever been officially confirmed.

Theory 4: Surrogacy

Another theory suggests that Ronaldo Jr. was born through surrogacy.

According to reports from the Irish Examiner, some speculated that an American surrogate carried the child and chose to remain anonymous.

This theory gained further attention in 2017 when reports suggested that Ronaldo welcomed twins via surrogacy. However, there has never been any official confirmation linking the same arrangement to Cristiano Jr.'s birth.

What Ronaldo Has Said

While the rumours continue to circulate, Cristiano Ronaldo has largely remained private on the subject.

The Portuguese superstar is now a father of five children and has been in a relationship with Georgina Rodríguez since 2017.

Over the years, Ronaldo has made it clear that he prefers to keep the identity of Cristiano Jr.'s mother private. He has also said that he will reveal the truth to his son when he feels the time is right.

Until then, the mystery continues, with most discussions surrounding the topic remaining nothing more than speculation and unverified reports.