Zimbabwe vs India T20Is Schedule 2026: Full Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues And Squads

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India plays three T20Is against Zimbabwe starting July 23.

Shreyas Iyer captains India's young squad assessing emerging players.

Sikandar Raza leads Zimbabwe's experienced core, utilizing home conditions.

India begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on July 23 with all matches set to be played at the Harare Sports Club. The short tour gives the visitors another opportunity to assess emerging players ahead of a busy international calendar, while Zimbabwe will look to make home conditions count under captain Sikandar Raza.

India vs Zimbabwe T20I 2026 Schedule

1st T20I

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Time: 4:30 PM IST

2nd T20I

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Time: 4:30 PM IST

3rd T20I

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Harare To Host Entire Series

All three matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club, giving both teams consistent playing conditions throughout the series.

The opening game is scheduled for July 23, followed by a one-day break before the remaining two matches are played on consecutive days over the weekend.

Each fixture starts at 4:30 PM IST, making it a convenient evening watch for viewers in India.

Shreyas Iyer Leads Young Indian Squad

Shreyas Iyer will captain India, while Tilak Varma has been named vice-captain. The squad features a mix of experienced internationals and young players looking to cement their places.

Batters such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Suryansh Shedge will look to make an impact, while Ishan Kishan and Prabhsimran Singh are the wicketkeeping options.

India's pace attack includes Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma. Varun Chakaravarthy and Harsh Dubey will lead the spin department.

Zimbabwe Back Experienced Core

Zimbabwe will be led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who remains the centrepiece of the side.

The hosts have retained several experienced players, including Ryan Burl, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers and Ben Curran. Clive Madande is expected to handle wicketkeeping duties.

Fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava will spearhead Zimbabwe's pace attack, with Wellington Masakadza adding spin options.

India Squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe Squad

Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (WK), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.