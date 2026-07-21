The three-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe will commence on July 23, 2026. All matches are scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club.
Zimbabwe vs India T20Is Schedule 2026: Full Fixtures, Match Timings, Venues And Squads
Check out the complete schedule, match timings, venue details, and full squads for the 2026 India tour of Zimbabwe T20I series in Harare.
- India plays three T20Is against Zimbabwe starting July 23.
- Shreyas Iyer captains India's young squad assessing emerging players.
- Sikandar Raza leads Zimbabwe's experienced core, utilizing home conditions.
India begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on July 23 with all matches set to be played at the Harare Sports Club. The short tour gives the visitors another opportunity to assess emerging players ahead of a busy international calendar, while Zimbabwe will look to make home conditions count under captain Sikandar Raza.
India vs Zimbabwe T20I 2026 Schedule
1st T20I
Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Time: 4:30 PM IST
2nd T20I
Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Time: 4:30 PM IST
3rd T20I
Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Harare To Host Entire Series
All three matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club, giving both teams consistent playing conditions throughout the series.
The opening game is scheduled for July 23, followed by a one-day break before the remaining two matches are played on consecutive days over the weekend.
Each fixture starts at 4:30 PM IST, making it a convenient evening watch for viewers in India.
Shreyas Iyer Leads Young Indian Squad
Shreyas Iyer will captain India, while Tilak Varma has been named vice-captain. The squad features a mix of experienced internationals and young players looking to cement their places.
Batters such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Suryansh Shedge will look to make an impact, while Ishan Kishan and Prabhsimran Singh are the wicketkeeping options.
India's pace attack includes Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma. Varun Chakaravarthy and Harsh Dubey will lead the spin department.
Zimbabwe Back Experienced Core
Zimbabwe will be led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who remains the centrepiece of the side.
The hosts have retained several experienced players, including Ryan Burl, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers and Ben Curran. Clive Madande is expected to handle wicketkeeping duties.
Fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava will spearhead Zimbabwe's pace attack, with Wellington Masakadza adding spin options.
India Squad
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav.
Zimbabwe Squad
Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (WK), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
When and where will the T20I series between India and Zimbabwe be played?
Who will captain the Indian team for the series?
Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian squad as captain for the T20I series against Zimbabwe. Tilak Varma has been named as the vice-captain.
Who is leading the Zimbabwe team in this T20I series?
All-rounder Sikandar Raza will captain the Zimbabwe team. He remains the centerpiece of their side for the series.
What are the match timings for the T20I series?
All three T20I matches between India and Zimbabwe are scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST. This timing aims to be convenient for viewers in India.