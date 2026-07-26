WATCH: Fan Asks Ishan Kishan To Sign His Bald Head; Hilarious Moment Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ishan Kishan signed fan's bald head, widely shared online.

His match-winning 81 runs helped India seal series victory.

Kishan achieved T20I run milestone, awarded 'Best Attitude'.

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan produced one of the most memorable off-field moments of the Zimbabwe tour after signing a fan's bald head following the second T20I in Harare. The unusual autograph request came shortly after Kishan's Player of the Match-winning innings and was met with laughter from the Indian batter. The clip quickly spread across social media, adding another viral moment to India's successful tour.

Funny Fan Request Leaves Kishan In Splits

The incident took place after India's 90-run victory over Zimbabwe, which secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

As the Indian players greeted supporters near the boundary, Kishan signed jerseys, bats and other memorabilia before one fan stepped forward with a rather unusual request. Instead of offering a cap or shirt, the supporter asked the left-hander to autograph his bald head.

Kishan burst into laughter but happily obliged, using a marker to sign the fan's head as teammates, officials and spectators watched the moment unfold. The video soon went viral across social media.

WATCH VIDEO

CRAZY FAN OF ISHAN KISHAN 🤣



- A fan asked Ishan for an autograph on his bald head, See Ishan reaction.😭 pic.twitter.com/xkwtPXF4IO — Sam (@cricsam02) July 26, 2026

Player Of The Match Caps Superb Return To Form

The light-hearted interaction followed one of Kishan's best T20I innings of the year.

Walking in after India lost both openers early, the wicketkeeper-batter rebuilt the innings with captain Shreyas Iyer before taking charge during the middle overs. He scored 81 from 44 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 60 from just 29 deliveries.

Their partnership helped India recover from early trouble and post 219/5 before Zimbabwe were bowled out for 129.

Speaking after receiving the Player of the Match award, Kishan said he kept his approach simple despite the early wickets.

"We were down two wickets, but at the same time, as a batter batting at No. 3, your job is to just watch the ball and play your natural game. You also have to understand the wicket. There were a lot of thoughts going through whether we wanted 250, 230 or if the wicket was about getting 170-180 runs," Kishan said after the match.

"Shreyas Iyer came in, and we just wanted to build a partnership and take the innings deep. I think we executed our plans in a good manner," he added.

Kishan Continues Impressive T20I Run

Kishan's innings also took him past another milestone in international cricket.

The left-hander has now scored 783 T20I runs in 2026, moving ahead of Virat Kohli's tally of 781 runs from 2022 for the third-highest aggregate by an Indian batter in a calendar year. Only Abhishek Sharma (859 in 2025) and Suryakumar Yadav (1,164 in 2022) remain ahead of him.

The 28-year-old also received India's 'Best Attitude of the Match' award, introduced by head coach VVS Laxman during the Zimbabwe tour to recognise players for their overall contribution and approach on and off the field.

With the series already sealed, Kishan's match-winning innings and his viral interaction with a fan ensured he remained the centre of attention long after the final ball had been bowled.