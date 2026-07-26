Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an explosive half-century in just 31 balls. This was his second fifty of the three-match series, providing India with another strong start.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continues Dream Tour With Another Fifty Against Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I Live: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his sensational Zimbabwe tour with a 31-ball half-century in the third T20I at Harare, giving India another flying start.
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored explosive half-century in 3rd T20I.
- His second series fifty gave India a strong platform.
- India aims for a 3-0 clean sweep against Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I Live: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his sensational start to international cricket with another explosive half-century in the third T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. The teenage opener reached the milestone in just 31 balls after India captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first. It was his second fifty of the three-match series and another commanding display at the top of the order as India chased a clean sweep.
Teenager Gives India Another Flying Start
Opening alongside Abhishek Sharma, Sooryavanshi looked in complete control from the beginning. He played with intent without taking unnecessary risks and punished anything short or overpitched.
The left-hander mixed elegant drives with clean pulls and lofted shots, ensuring Zimbabwe's bowlers never settled into a rhythm. He reached his half-century with six fours and two sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 161.29.
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By the time he completed his fifty, India had once again laid a strong platform after captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bat on the same surface used in the previous match.
Another Fifty Continues Dream Start
Sooryavanshi's latest knock follows his record-breaking innings earlier in the series, further strengthening his reputation as one of India's brightest young batting prospects.
The youngster has carried his fearless approach from the IPL into international cricket, adapting quickly to different situations while continuing to score at an impressive rate.
His ability to attack during the Powerplay has given India rapid starts throughout the Zimbabwe tour, allowing the middle order to build on solid foundations rather than recover from early setbacks.
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India Push For Series Sweep
India entered the match with an unassailable 2-0 lead after convincing victories in the opening two T20Is.
Shreyas Iyer said at the toss that the wicket was expected to slow down as the match progressed, making a strong first-innings total important. Sooryavanshi's aggressive innings ensured India made the ideal start once again.
With another mature performance from their teenage opener, India remained firmly on course to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Harare.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe?
What is significant about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's recent form?
This latest fifty is his second of the series, following a record-breaking innings earlier. It further strengthens his reputation as a bright young Indian batting prospect.
What was the series status before the 3rd T20I match?
India entered the match with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They were aiming to complete a 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe.
What decision did India's captain make at the toss for the 3rd T20I?
India captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first after winning the toss. He chose to bat anticipating the wicket would slow down as the match progressed.