Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I Live Toss Updates And Confirmed Playing XI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India aims for series clean sweep against Zimbabwe.

India already leads series 2-0 after dominant performances.

Zimbabwe seeks to avoid whitewash, improve batting display.

India won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Having already secured the series with consecutive victories, Shreyas Iyer's side will now look to complete a 3-0 sweep. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will hope to finish the series with a consolation win in front of their home supporters.

India Eye Clean Sweep After Winning Toss

India captain Shreyas Iyer called correctly at the toss and chose to bat first on the same surface used for the previous match.

Explaining the decision, Iyer said the wicket is expected to become slower as the game progresses, making batting first the preferred option.

"Going to bat first, considering that is it the same wicket as yesterday. Expecting it to slow down as the game goes on. It will be important for us to adapt quickly. We will try to put a great score on the board," Iyer said at the toss.

India head into the contest after dominating the opening two matches. The visitors sealed the series with a 90-run victory in the second T20I after posting 219/5 before bowling Zimbabwe out for 129.

Zimbabwe Aim To End Series On A High

Zimbabwe have shown flashes of promise during the series but have struggled to put together complete performances with both bat and ball.

Brian Bennett has provided aggressive starts, while Ryan Burl and Tadiwanashe Marumani have made useful contributions in the middle order.

The hosts will need a much stronger batting effort if they are to chase down another competitive Indian total. Their bowlers will also look to improve after conceding more than 200 runs in the previous game.

Toss, Playing XI And Live Updates

Toss: India won the toss.

Decision: India opted to bat first.