India secured a dominant 3-0 clean sweep victory over Zimbabwe. This was Captain Shreyas Iyer's first T20I series win, continuing their strong response after recent defeats.
India Complete 3-0 Sweep Over Zimbabwe After A 35-Run Victory In 3rd T20I
Zimbabwe vs India: India defeated Zimbabwe in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Harare. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred with the bat as Shreyas Iyer sealed his first T20I series win as captain.
- India secured a 3-0 T20I series clean sweep.
- Teenager Sooryavanshi scored 81, setting up India's 192/5.
- Mayank Yadav's 3/29 restricted Zimbabwe's chase to 157/7.
- India reclaimed the T20I No.1 ranking after series victory.
India rounded off a dominant tour of Zimbabwe with a 35-run victory in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer's side completed a 3-0 clean sweep to register the captain's first T20I series win and continue their strong response after disappointing series defeats to Ireland and England earlier this month.
Sooryavanshi Caps Fine Series With Match-Winning 81
Asked to bat first, India posted 192/5 after teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced another impressive knock at the top of the order. The left-hander struck 81 off 49 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes while setting the platform for a competitive total.
After Abhishek Sharma departed early for two, Ishan Kishan added 29 before Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 27 from 18 balls. Rinku Singh provided late momentum with a brisk 25 off 14 deliveries, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 11 as India finished strongly.
Brad Evans was Zimbabwe's most successful bowler with 2/41, while Blessing Muzarabani and Sikandar Raza claimed one wicket each.
Mayank Leads Clinical Bowling Display
Zimbabwe never recovered after losing opener Brian Bennett to the very first ball of the chase. Mayank Yadav struck early and returned to remove Wessly Madhevere and Brad Evans, finishing with outstanding figures of 3/29 in four overs.
Yash Thakur backed him up with two wickets, including the prized scalp of Sikandar Raza, while Ravi Bishnoi and Ashok Sharma chipped in with one wicket apiece.
Ryan Burl fought till the end with an unbeaten 54 from 43 balls and Madhevere made 28, but Zimbabwe closed on 157/7, falling 35 runs short of the target.
India Leaves Zimbabwe With Momentum
The clean sweep completes a successful tour for India, who won every match comfortably after arriving in Zimbabwe under pressure. Youngsters continued to impress throughout the series, with Sooryavanshi confirming his reputation as one of India's brightest prospects, while Mayank Yadav enjoyed another productive outing after returning from injury.
For Zimbabwe, the series exposed familiar batting inconsistencies despite flashes of resistance from Burl and Madhevere. India, meanwhile, head home with renewed confidence after completing a comprehensive series victory and reclaiming the No.1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I rankings.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the result of the T20I series between India and Zimbabwe?
Who was India's top scorer in the third T20I?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was India's top scorer, hitting 81 runs off 49 balls. His impressive knock included eight fours and four sixes, setting a strong platform.
Which Indian bowler performed exceptionally in the final match?
Mayank Yadav delivered an outstanding performance, finishing with figures of 3/29 in four overs. He struck early by removing Brian Bennett and later dismissed Wessly Madhevere and Brad Evans.
What is India's standing in the T20I rankings after the series?
After completing the comprehensive series victory, India reclaimed the No.1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I rankings. They now head home with renewed confidence.