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English NewsSportsCricketWhy Are India, Zimbabwe Players Wearing Black Armbands In 2nd T20I? Explained

Why Are India, Zimbabwe Players Wearing Black Armbands In 2nd T20I? Explained

Zimbabwe vs India T20I Live: India and Zimbabwe players wore black armbands in the 2nd T20I in Harare to honour former ZC vice-chairman Sylvester Matshaka, who passed away aged 76.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, Zimbabwe wore armbands honouring Sylvester Matshaka.
  • Former Zimbabwe Cricket vice-chairman Matshaka passed away at 76.
  • Matshaka significantly shaped Zimbabwe cricket administration for decades.

Zimbabwe vs India T20I Live: India and Zimbabwe players wore black armbands during the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday to pay tribute to former Zimbabwe Cricket vice-chairman Sylvester Matshaka. The long-serving administrator passed away on Friday at the age of 76 following a short illness. Both teams observed the tribute before the match in recognition of his contribution to Zimbabwean cricket.

Former Zimbabwe Cricket Vice-Chairman Remembered

Matshaka died in Harare on Friday after a brief illness. He was admitted to the West End Clinic, where he passed away at the age of 76.

He joined the Zimbabwe Cricket Board in 2006 and served as vice-chairman until 2015. During that period, he played a key role in the administration of the game and remained closely involved in Zimbabwe Cricket for nearly two decades.

His tenure covered an important phase for Zimbabwe Cricket as the board worked through both competitive and administrative challenges.

The decision by both India and Zimbabwe to wear black armbands reflected the respect Matshaka commanded within the cricket community.

Zimbabwe Cricket Pays Tribute To Long-Serving Administrator

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani described Matshaka as a leader who served the game with integrity and commitment.

In a statement released by Zimbabwe Cricket, Mukuhlani said:

"Today, Zimbabwe Cricket has lost not only a distinguished vice chairman but also a wise counsellor, a principled leader and a dear friend whose service to the game was defined by humility, integrity and selfless devotion."

The chairman added that Matshaka devoted a significant part of his life to strengthening Zimbabwe Cricket and supporting its growth.

His work behind the scenes helped shape the organisation during a period that included both progress and difficult moments for the national game.

While the focus remained on the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe, the black armbands served as a reminder of Matshaka's contribution to cricket administration.

Tributes from players, officials and administrators are expected to continue over the coming days as Zimbabwe Cricket honours one of its longest-serving administrators.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did India and Zimbabwe players wear black armbands?

Players wore black armbands during the second T20I to pay tribute to former Zimbabwe Cricket vice-chairman Sylvester Matshaka, who passed away on Friday. This recognized his significant contribution to Zimbabwean cricket.

Who was Sylvester Matshaka?

Sylvester Matshaka was a long-serving former Zimbabwe Cricket vice-chairman. He held the position from 2006 to 2015 and was involved in cricket administration for nearly two decades.

What was Matshaka's role in Zimbabwe Cricket?

Matshaka served as vice-chairman from 2006-2015, playing a key administrative role during a challenging phase for the board. He was lauded for serving the game with integrity and commitment.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 06:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ishan Kishan Fifty India Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Black Armbands India Vs Zimbabwe Sylvester Matshaka Death Yash Thakur T20I Debut Zimbabwe Vs India T20I Live
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