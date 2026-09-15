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English NewsSportsCricketZimbabwe Star Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Break Major ODI Record

Zimbabwe Star Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Break Major ODI Record

Brendan Taylor has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the longest-serving player in men’s ODI history after returning to international cricket for Zimbabwe.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brendan Taylor surpassed Sachin Tendulkar for longest ODI career.
  • Taylor's career now spans 22 years, four months duration.
  • His journey included retirement, a ban, and a recent return.

Brendan Taylor has etched his name into ODI history by overtaking Sachin Tendulkar to become the longest-serving player in men’s One-Day International cricket. The Zimbabwe veteran reached the landmark after featuring in the opening ODI against Australia in Harare on Tuesday. Taylor’s international ODI journey has now stretched across 22 years and four months, narrowly surpassing Tendulkar’s 22 years and three months in the format.

Taylor Moves Past Tendulkar In ODI Longevity

Taylor first appeared in ODI cricket in 2004 and has remained a prominent figure for Zimbabwe for more than two decades.

At 40, he has already played 207 ODIs and entered the Australia series with 11 centuries, a national record for Zimbabwe in the format.

Read More: 'My Last World Cup': RCB Star Reveals The Moment He Knew His India Career Changed

While Taylor now holds the longevity record, Sachin Tendulkar continues to dominate several other major ODI statistical categories.

The Indian great remains the format’s leading run-scorer with 18,426 runs and also has the most ODI appearances, having featured in 463 matches during his illustrious career.

Retirement, Ban & Comeback

Brendan Taylor’s route to the record has been anything but straightforward.

The Zimbabwean retired from international cricket in 2021, seemingly bringing an end to his time at the highest level.

However, his career took a dramatic turn when he was subsequently handed a three-and-a-half-year suspension in 2022 for breaches of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping codes.

After completing that ban, Taylor returned to international cricket in 2025.

By taking the field against Australia, Taylor not only extended his international career but also moved beyond Tendulkar for the longest ODI career span in men’s cricket.

Taylor’s latest milestone also adds to Zimbabwe cricket’s rich history, giving the veteran another distinction to accompany his national batting records.

Tendulkar’s place in ODI history remains secure through his extraordinary run-scoring and longevity, but Taylor now owns one statistic the Indian icon no longer holds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new ODI record has Brendan Taylor achieved?

Brendan Taylor has become the longest-serving player in men's One-Day International cricket. His career has now spanned 22 years and four months, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record.

What was unique about Brendan Taylor's journey to this record?

Taylor's path was marked by a retirement in 2021 and a 3.5-year ban in 2022 for ICC code breaches. He returned to international cricket in 2025, continuing his career to achieve this milestone.

Does Sachin Tendulkar still hold any significant ODI records despite Taylor's new milestone?

Yes, Sachin Tendulkar still leads in several major ODI statistical categories. He remains the top run-scorer with 18,426 runs and holds the record for most ODI appearances with 463 matches.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar ICC World Cup ODI Records Brendan Taylor
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