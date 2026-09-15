Zimbabwe Star Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Break Major ODI Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brendan Taylor surpassed Sachin Tendulkar for longest ODI career.

Taylor's career now spans 22 years, four months duration.

His journey included retirement, a ban, and a recent return.

Brendan Taylor has etched his name into ODI history by overtaking Sachin Tendulkar to become the longest-serving player in men’s One-Day International cricket. The Zimbabwe veteran reached the landmark after featuring in the opening ODI against Australia in Harare on Tuesday. Taylor’s international ODI journey has now stretched across 22 years and four months, narrowly surpassing Tendulkar’s 22 years and three months in the format.

Taylor Moves Past Tendulkar In ODI Longevity

Taylor first appeared in ODI cricket in 2004 and has remained a prominent figure for Zimbabwe for more than two decades.

At 40, he has already played 207 ODIs and entered the Australia series with 11 centuries, a national record for Zimbabwe in the format.

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While Taylor now holds the longevity record, Sachin Tendulkar continues to dominate several other major ODI statistical categories.

The Indian great remains the format’s leading run-scorer with 18,426 runs and also has the most ODI appearances, having featured in 463 matches during his illustrious career.

Retirement, Ban & Comeback

Brendan Taylor’s route to the record has been anything but straightforward.

The Zimbabwean retired from international cricket in 2021, seemingly bringing an end to his time at the highest level.

However, his career took a dramatic turn when he was subsequently handed a three-and-a-half-year suspension in 2022 for breaches of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping codes.

After completing that ban, Taylor returned to international cricket in 2025.

By taking the field against Australia, Taylor not only extended his international career but also moved beyond Tendulkar for the longest ODI career span in men’s cricket.

Taylor’s latest milestone also adds to Zimbabwe cricket’s rich history, giving the veteran another distinction to accompany his national batting records.

Tendulkar’s place in ODI history remains secure through his extraordinary run-scoring and longevity, but Taylor now owns one statistic the Indian icon no longer holds.