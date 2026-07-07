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English NewsSportsCricketZimbabwe Stun Bangladesh, Defend Just 141 In Unbelievable ODI Thriller

Zimbabwe Stun Bangladesh, Defend Just 141 In Unbelievable ODI Thriller

Zimbabwe pulled off a thrilling 25-run win over Bangladesh, courtesy of a stunning 63-run 9th-wicket stand and an all-pace bowling attack that sealed a historic upset.

Written By : ABP Live Sports, ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Zimbabwe collapsed early, but a vital ninth-wicket partnership reached 141.
  • Zimbabwe's all-pacer attack pressured Bangladesh defending the small total.
  • Bangladesh's late collapse sealed Zimbabwe's historic 25-run victory.

ZIM VS BAN: In One Day International cricket, we often see teams winning by setting up massive totals. However, Zimbabwe proved that a cricket match is never over until the last ball is bowled. In a thrilling low-scoring match at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh by 25 runs. Defending a tiny total of just 141 runs, the hosts displayed incredible fight and teamwork to bowl out Bangladesh for 116, leaving cricket fans around the world absolutely shocked.

Big Collapse & Bangladesh's Dominance

The match started well for Bangladesh after they won the toss and chose to bowl first on a fast and bouncy pitch. Zimbabwe started safely, reaching 36 runs without losing a wicket.

However, the game changed completely in a matter of minutes. Zimbabwe's batting lineup collapsed horribly, losing 8 wickets for just 34 runs.

Bangladesh's fast bowler Nahid Rana was unstoppable, taking 6 wickets for just 21 runs. At 70/8, it looked like Zimbabwe would not even cross the 100-run mark.

Incredible Ninth-Wicket Partnership

When a humiliating defeat looked certain, Newman Nyamhuri and captain Richard Ngarava stepped up to save the team.

The two tail-enders showed amazing courage and put together a crucial 63-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

Nyamhuri scored a gritty 33 runs, while Ngarava added an important 27 runs. This brave fighting effort helped Zimbabwe reach a total of 141 runs, giving their bowlers at least something to fight for.

Pacers Do the Miracle

Defending 142 runs was a massive challenge, but Zimbabwe’s bowlers started with high energy. They put extreme pressure on Bangladesh right from the start.

Top batsmen like captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar were dismissed cheaply, leaving Bangladesh struggling at 17 for 3.

A Rare Cricket Record: Zimbabwe created history by using only fast bowlers for the entire innings. They did not bowl a single over of spin, trusting their pacers completely for all 33.1 overs.

The Final Collapse and Victory

For a brief moment, Bangladesh looked to recover as Towhid Hridoy (25) and Nurul Hasan (31) shared a 49-run partnership. But once Nyamhuri broke the partnership by dismissing Hridoy, Bangladesh completely lost their way.

They collapsed from 66 for 3 to 116 all out, losing their last seven wickets for only 50 runs. Captain Richard Ngarava finished with excellent figures of 3 for 31, taking the final wicket to celebrate a historic 25-run win.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Zimbabwe use a unique bowling strategy to defend their total?

Yes, Zimbabwe made history by exclusively using fast bowlers for their entire innings. They did not bowl a single over of spin.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Harare Sports Club Zim Vs Ban Nahid Rana RICHARD NGARAVA
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