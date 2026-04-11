WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Controversy After Alleged Smoking Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video allegedly shows Yuzvendra Chahal smoking, driving.

Social media users criticize spinner for the alleged action.

Chahal has not officially confirmed or denied the video.

Yuzvendra Chahal frequently finds himself in the spotlight, whether for his performances on the field or his social media content. The experienced spinner is currently featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings (PBKS), last season’s runners-up. However, he has now drawn attention for a different reason, with a video circulating widely online. In the clip, a man, whom several social media users claim to be Chahal, is seen smoking a cigarette while driving before discarding it out of the car window. Take a look:

🚨 YUZI CHAHAL SMOKING VIDEO GOES VIRAL 🚨



Yuzvendra Chahal is facing heavy

backlash online after a late-night video of him went viral. Netizens are calling him out for allegedly smoking and throwing a cigarette onto the road while driving. pic.twitter.com/tjUlZH0Gf7 April 10, 2026

🚨 Yuzvendra Chahal was seen throwing a lit cigarette while driving in Chandigarh. He also looked a little drunk. 👀



But the serious question is — is it allowed to throw a burning cigarette on the road when traffic is moving? pic.twitter.com/RHff3k6PtB — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 10, 2026

🚨 Meet Yuzvendra Chahal, caught smoking a cigarette and carelessly throwing it onto the road.



All that money and still no class, no civic sense. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/joHVrkbGPL — Wickets Hitting (@offpacedelivery) April 10, 2026

The footage has sparked conversations online, but it is yet to be confirmed if the individual in video is actually Yuzvendra Chahal.

No Official Statment From Chahal On Viral Video

As of this writing, no official response has been issued by Yuzvendra Chahal regarding the clip circulating online.

Even without any confirmation of its authenticity, the veteran spinner has become the subject of intense scrutiny across social media platforms during the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The situation has caught many off guard, particularly in light of Chahal’s recent remarks about adopting a more disciplined lifestyle.

He recently met with former RCB teammate AB de Villiers’ YouTube channel, where he spoke about prioritising longevity in his career. During that discussion, Chahal shared that he had stopped consuming alcohol over six months earlier, a decision aimed at addressing recurring injury concerns and sustaining peak performance at the age of 35.

Chahal's IPL 2026 Stats

Yuzvendra Chahal's start to IPL 2026 has been pretty decent. Having played 3 matches with PBKS, the spinner has delivered 42 balls, conceding 49 runs and taking 3 wickets, with an impressive economy of just seven thus far.

The franchise is currently undefeated, and will be in action today, April 11, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home, the New PCA Stadium.