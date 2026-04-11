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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Controversy After Alleged Smoking Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Controversy After Alleged Smoking Video Goes Viral

Yuzvendra Chahal trends during IPL 2026 after a viral video allegedly shows him smoking while driving, sparking backlash online, though authenticity remains unconfirmed.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video allegedly shows Yuzvendra Chahal smoking, driving.
  • Social media users criticize spinner for the alleged action.
  • Chahal has not officially confirmed or denied the video.

Yuzvendra Chahal frequently finds himself in the spotlight, whether for his performances on the field or his social media content. The experienced spinner is currently featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings (PBKS), last season’s runners-up. However, he has now drawn attention for a different reason, with a video circulating widely online. In the clip, a man, whom several social media users claim to be Chahal, is seen smoking a cigarette while driving before discarding it out of the car window. Take a look:

The footage has sparked conversations online, but it is yet to be confirmed if the individual in video is actually Yuzvendra Chahal.

No Official Statment From Chahal On Viral Video

As of this writing, no official response has been issued by Yuzvendra Chahal regarding the clip circulating online.

Even without any confirmation of its authenticity, the veteran spinner has become the subject of intense scrutiny across social media platforms during the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The situation has caught many off guard, particularly in light of Chahal’s recent remarks about adopting a more disciplined lifestyle.

He recently met with former RCB teammate AB de Villiers’ YouTube channel, where he spoke about prioritising longevity in his career. During that discussion, Chahal shared that he had stopped consuming alcohol over six months earlier, a decision aimed at addressing recurring injury concerns and sustaining peak performance at the age of 35.

Chahal's IPL 2026 Stats

Yuzvendra Chahal's start to IPL 2026 has been pretty decent. Having played 3 matches with PBKS, the spinner has delivered 42 balls, conceding 49 runs and taking 3 wickets, with an impressive economy of just seven thus far.

The franchise is currently undefeated, and will be in action today, April 11, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home, the New PCA Stadium.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Yuzvendra Chahal trending for?

Yuzvendra Chahal is trending due to a viral video allegedly showing him smoking and throwing a cigarette while driving.

Has Yuzvendra Chahal commented on the viral video?

As of now, there has been no official statement or response from Yuzvendra Chahal regarding the circulating video.

Is it confirmed that the person in the video is Yuzvendra Chahal?

The article notes that while many believe it's Chahal, it has not yet been officially confirmed that the man in the video is indeed him.

What has Yuzvendra Chahal said about his lifestyle recently?

Chahal recently mentioned on AB de Villiers' YouTube channel that he stopped consuming alcohol over six months ago to improve his career longevity and address injury concerns.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS IPL Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2026
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