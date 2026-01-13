Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Yuzvendra Chahal Shuts Down Reality TV Buzz As ‘The 50’ Rumours Stir Social Media

Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed reality TV show rumours around 'The 50', calling them “speculative and factually incorrect” ahead of its February 1 launch.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal found himself unexpectedly trending for reasons that have nothing to do with cricket.

A surge of online reports claimed the bowler was preparing to step into the world of reality television, triggering widespread discussion among fans and entertainment watchers alike.

Chahal, however, has categorically rejected the claims, branding the reports “speculative and factually incorrect”. His response came as the rumours gathered momentum across social media platforms and entertainment portals, forcing the cricketer to publicly address the swirling claims.

The speculation centred on The 50, a new Indian reality show, which is set to debut on February 1, 2026.

Chahal Speaks Out On 'The 50' Rumors

Yuzvendra Chahal shared a statement on his Instagram story that stated this:

"There is no truth to the reports currently circulating about Yuzvendra Chahal’s participation in any reality show. These claims are speculative and incorrect. Yuzvendra is not associated with the show mentioned in recent reports, and there are no discussions or commitments of this nature."

"We request media platforms and social media users to refrain from spreading unverified information." the statement concluded.

Reports had suggested that Chahal was among the participants expected to appear on the show. The rumours went even further, claiming he would be seen alongside his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, in what was framed as an on-screen reunion.

Chahal and Dhanashree married in 2020 before parting ways four years later, making the supposed pairing a highly sensitive and headline-grabbing topic.

In recent history, the spinner has been sidelined from the national team, while he was once a core element of the playing XI. However, he should be seen in action for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise in IPL 2026, which is expected begin in a few months from now. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Yuzvendra Chahal participating in a reality show called 'The 50'?

No, Yuzvendra Chahal has categorically denied reports of his participation in 'The 50' reality show, stating the claims are speculative and incorrect.

Did Yuzvendra Chahal address the rumors about his reality show appearance?

Yes, Chahal addressed the rumors on his Instagram story, calling the reports speculative and factually incorrect.

Was Yuzvendra Chahal rumored to appear on 'The 50' with his ex-wife?

Reports had suggested Chahal might appear on the show with his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. However, he has refuted all participation claims.

When is 'The 50' reality show set to debut?

'The 50', a new Indian reality show, is scheduled to debut on February 1, 2026.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal THE 50 Chala Reality Tv
