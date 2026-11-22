Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has taken a step into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even as he continues his cricketing career. The leg-spinner, who recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, remains available for selection in India's ODI and T20I teams. The BJP has appointed Chahal as a 'special invitee' to the newly formed executive committee of its National OBC Morcha.

BJP has recently announced several appointments to the new executive committee of its National OBC Morcha, assigning responsibilities to individuals from different states.

Special invitee representing Delhi unit

Chahal's name also features on the list, with the cricketer being appointed as a special invitee representing the Delhi unit. However, there is no clarity yet on the duration of his tenure or the specific responsibilities he will be expected to fulfil.

A special invitee is someone who may not hold a regular executive position within the party but is invited to attend executive committee meetings and participate in organisational activities. While Chahal has been given this designation, details about his exact role and responsibilities have not been made public. His appointment was announced by Nitin Navin, the national president of the BJP's OBC Morcha.

Chahal retires from Test cricket

Meanwhile, Chahal has not announced his retirement from international cricket altogether. Although he has called time on his Test career, he remains eligible for selection in India's limited-overs teams. So far, he has represented India in 152 international matches, picking up 217 wickets. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the leg-spinner has played 188 matches and claimed 233 wickets.

Notably, Chahal has not featured in an international match for India since August 2023. Despite remaining available for a national team comeback, he is yet to return to the international setup.