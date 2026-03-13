Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chahal Arrives For Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding: Kuldeep Yadav, one of India's top spin-bowlers, is getting married to his childhood friend, Vanshika Chadha, as per reports, on March 14, 2026. He is now a two-time ICC T20 World Cup winner, having recently been a part of the Indian squad that defeated New Zealand in the final to lift the title again. Yuzvendra Chahal, who once formed a formidable spin-bowling partnership in the national team with Kuldeep landed in Dehradun a few hours ago, ready to attend the wedding celebrations.

What Yuzvendra Chahal Said

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal arrives in Dehradun, to attend the wedding of Indian Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav



He says, "I am very excited for my brother's marriage. I will dance a lot and enjoy..." pic.twitter.com/MgZRPgDFDs March 13, 2026

Yuzvendra Chahal had a brief chat with news agency ANI at the airport, where he said:

"Mai to bohot excited hu, bhai ki shaadi hai, full dance hoga (I'm very excited, it’s my brother’s wedding, there will be full-on dancing.)"

Kuldeep-Chahal's On-Field Dynamic Duo

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal once formed one of India’s most effective spin duos in limited-overs cricket, popularly known among fans as “KulCha.”

The partnership brought together two different styles of wrist spin, Kuldeep’s left-arm chinaman and Chahal’s attacking leg-spin, making them a difficult combination for opposition batsmen to handle during the middle overs.

Their contrasting bowling styles complemented each other perfectly. Kuldeep often relied on flight, drift, and sharp turn away from right-handed batsmen, while Chahal used his variations, including the leg-break and googly, to keep batsmen guessing. Since both bowlers naturally attack the stumps and aim for wickets rather than merely containing runs, captains frequently deployed them together to break crucial partnerships.

Between 2017 and 2019, the pair played a significant role in India’s success in white-ball cricket. When they featured together in ODIs, Kuldeep and Chahal combined to take more than a hundred wickets, often turning matches in India’s favour with quick breakthroughs.

They were particularly influential during overseas tours, where their aggressive approach against quality batting line-ups proved decisive. On several occasions, the two spinners dismantled opposition middle orders and helped India control games during crucial phases.

Although team combinations have evolved in recent years and opportunities for the duo to play together have become less frequent, the Kuldeep-Chahal partnership remains one of India’s most memorable spin combinations in modern limited-overs cricket. Their ability to hunt wickets in tandem made them a formidable force in their peak years.