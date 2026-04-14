Yuzvendra Chahal Controversy: Actress Claims PR Team Asked Her To Delete Video

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again found himself in the spotlight after actress Tania Chatterjee, known for Gandi Baat, made striking claims about him. She alleged that Chahal had messaged her on Instagram calling her “cute” and even showed those messages to paparazzi, a clip that quickly went viral online.

She has now further claimed that she was later contacted by Chahal’s PR team and asked to delete the video.

Actress Makes Fresh Claims About Chahal

In an interview with India Forums, when asked about the interaction, Tania said, “What would we talk about? It’s not as if we exchanged numbers on WhatsApp.” She added that after the video went viral, she received a message from Chahal's PR team requesting its removal.

Questioning the demand, Tania said there was nothing inappropriate in the interaction, describing it as a simple compliment from a public figure. She also claimed that Chahal had initiated contact and messaged her multiple times, though she initially did not pay attention as she was unfamiliar with him. She later realised he was a well-known cricketer with a successful career.

- She is Taniya Chatterjee

- Yuzi Chahal replied “Cute” to her Instagram story.

- She went to the media and started showing it to everyone.



No privacy, no self respect. Nowadays, people cross every limit to get limelight. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Uza4tCdZNm — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) April 13, 2026

No Fear

The actress was asked whether she worries about being called “fake.” In response, she said that while things can sometimes be exaggerated, messages or replies cannot easily be fabricated. She added that even in AI-generated content, the difference between real and fake is still noticeable.

According to her, she does not care about public perception as she has nothing to hide. Tania stated that although many try to create false controversies, she has no reason to do so, and that she shared the proof when the topic came up.

This is not the first time such claims have been made about cricketers, recalling that Khushi Mukherjee had earlier alleged that Suryakumar Yadav had sent her messages.