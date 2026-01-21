Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

A new social media development has sparked fresh speculation about Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s relationship. Fans noticed that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, which immediately led to rumours that their bond might be cooling off.

Chahal and Mahvash have been linked in the media for months, especially after being spotted together at high-profile events like ICC Champions Trophy final. Despite the ongoing buzz, neither of them has publicly confirmed anything about their relationship.

The unfollowing comes after Chahal’s very public split from his former wife, Dhanashree Verma, with whom he finalized divorce in March 2025. Since then, Chahal has remained tight-lipped about his personal life, and Mahvash has also stayed silent on the matter.

For now, there’s no official statement from either of them, but the Instagram activity has once again got fans talking. Whether it means a breakup or just a social media clean-up is still unclear, and only time will tell.