Yuzvendra Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 05:56 PM (IST)

A new social media development has sparked fresh speculation about Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s relationship. Fans noticed that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, which immediately led to rumours that their bond might be cooling off.

Chahal and Mahvash have been linked in the media for months, especially after being spotted together at high-profile events like ICC Champions Trophy final. Despite the ongoing buzz, neither of them has publicly confirmed anything about their relationship.

The unfollowing comes after Chahal’s very public split from his former wife, Dhanashree Verma, with whom he finalized divorce in March 2025. Since then, Chahal has remained tight-lipped about his personal life, and Mahvash has also stayed silent on the matter.

For now, there’s no official statement from either of them, but the Instagram activity has once again got fans talking. Whether it means a breakup or just a social media clean-up is still unclear, and only time will tell.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yuzvendra Chahal RJ Mahvash
