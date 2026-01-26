Abhishek Sharma's powerful hitting was the highlight, as he nearly broke Yuvraj Singh's record for the fastest T20I half-century.
Yuvraj Singh Teases Abhishek Sharma After He Misses Fastest T20I Fifty Record - Check Viral Post
While Yuvraj Singh’s legendary 12-ball benchmark remains untouched, the player's cheeky post appreciating Abhishek Sharma is viral on X. See the viral post and full details below.
The third T20I in Guwahati featured a masterclass in power hitting as India attained a mega series-clinching win over New Zealand.
India's 8-wicket win was a collective effort, but the spotlight remained firmly on young opener Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander came remarkably close to breaking one of the most iconic records in cricket history: Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball half-century.
Abhishek Sharma reached his fifty in just 14 deliveries, registering the second-fastest half-century for India in T20 International history.
He finished with an unbeaten 68 off 20 balls, maintaining a strike rate of 340. Despite the carnage, he fell two balls short of the world record set by his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, against England in 2007.
"Guru-Shishya" interaction
Following the match, Yuvraj Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a lighthearted message.
He jokingly noted that Sharma "still can't get a fifty off 12 balls" before praising the youngster's growth. This playful "guru-shishya" interaction quickly became a trending topic, highlighting the close bond between the veteran and the rising star.
See Yuvraj's Post
Still can’t get a 50 off 12 balls, can you? 🤪 Well played - keep going strong! 💪🏻 @OfficialAbhi04 #IndVSNz pic.twitter.com/6MQe1p6sx4— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 25, 2026
Guwahati Chase: A One-Sided Affair
India’s victory was clinical, as they chased down a target of 154 in precisely 10 overs. Abhishek’s relentless assault ensured that the required run rate remained irrelevant from the start. Alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 57 off 26 balls, Sharma dismantled a New Zealand bowling attack that had no answers for his aggressive "see ball, hit ball" philosophy.
Breaking Boundaries in T20 Cricket
While Yuvraj's 19-year-old record survives for another day, Sharma’s performance established several new benchmarks. He now holds the record for the most T20I fifties scored in 25 balls or fewer by an Indian, surpassing the previous record held by Suryakumar Yadav. Speaking after the match, Sharma admitted that matching Yuvraj’s 12-ball feat felt "nearly impossible," though he remains committed to maintaining his high-intent approach for the remainder of the series.
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the highlight of the third T20I between India and New Zealand?
How many balls did it take Abhishek Sharma to reach his fifty?
Abhishek Sharma reached his half-century in 14 deliveries, making it the second-fastest for India in T20 Internationals.
What is Yuvraj Singh's record for the fastest T20I half-century?
Yuvraj Singh holds the world record for the fastest T20I half-century, achieving it in just 12 balls against England in 2007.
Did Abhishek Sharma break Yuvraj Singh's record?
No, Abhishek Sharma fell just short of Yuvraj Singh's record, reaching his fifty in 14 balls. Yuvraj congratulated him playfully on social media.