The third T20I in Guwahati featured a masterclass in power hitting as India attained a mega series-clinching win over New Zealand.

India's 8-wicket win was a collective effort, but the spotlight remained firmly on young opener Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander came remarkably close to breaking one of the most iconic records in cricket history: Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball half-century.

Abhishek Sharma reached his fifty in just 14 deliveries, registering the second-fastest half-century for India in T20 International history.

He finished with an unbeaten 68 off 20 balls, maintaining a strike rate of 340. Despite the carnage, he fell two balls short of the world record set by his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, against England in 2007.

"Guru-Shishya" interaction

Following the match, Yuvraj Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a lighthearted message.

He jokingly noted that Sharma "still can't get a fifty off 12 balls" before praising the youngster's growth. This playful "guru-shishya" interaction quickly became a trending topic, highlighting the close bond between the veteran and the rising star.

See Yuvraj's Post

Still can’t get a 50 off 12 balls, can you? 🤪 Well played - keep going strong! 💪🏻 @OfficialAbhi04 #IndVSNz pic.twitter.com/6MQe1p6sx4 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 25, 2026

Guwahati Chase: A One-Sided Affair

India’s victory was clinical, as they chased down a target of 154 in precisely 10 overs. Abhishek’s relentless assault ensured that the required run rate remained irrelevant from the start. Alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 57 off 26 balls, Sharma dismantled a New Zealand bowling attack that had no answers for his aggressive "see ball, hit ball" philosophy.

Breaking Boundaries in T20 Cricket

While Yuvraj's 19-year-old record survives for another day, Sharma’s performance established several new benchmarks. He now holds the record for the most T20I fifties scored in 25 balls or fewer by an Indian, surpassing the previous record held by Suryakumar Yadav. Speaking after the match, Sharma admitted that matching Yuvraj’s 12-ball feat felt "nearly impossible," though he remains committed to maintaining his high-intent approach for the remainder of the series.