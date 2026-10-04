Watch: Yuvraj Singh Smashes Six Sixes As India Beat Australia By 46 Runs

In the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026, India Champions secured an impressive 46-run victory over Australia Champions on Saturday. Batting first, India posted 196/7 in their allotted 20 overs before bowling Australia out for 150 in 16.2 overs.

Captain Yuvraj Singh led the charge with a sensational 71 off 44 balls. His innings featured five boundaries and six towering sixes, setting the platform for India’s imposing total.

Naman Ojha and Ambati Rayudu opened the innings for India Champions, but the partnership did not last long. Rayudu was dismissed for four off three deliveries, with one boundary to his name. Stuart Binny then joined Ojha but managed only 13 runs from nine balls, including a four and a six.

Ojha continued for a while before falling for 31 off 26 balls. His knock included three fours and a six. With India needing momentum, Yuvraj took control and launched an attacking assault on the Australian bowlers, eventually finishing with 71 runs from 44 deliveries.

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Yusuf Pathan provided further impetus with a quickfire 37 off 20 balls, hitting one four and four sixes. Irfan Pathan could contribute only one run, while Rishi Dhawan produced a spectacular late cameo. Dhawan smashed 35 off just 12 balls, including a four and four sixes, to propel India towards the 200-run mark.

Australia's chase got off to a disastrous start as captain Usman Khawaja was dismissed for a duck, while Ben Dunk managed only six runs. However, Darcy Short and Joe Burns briefly put Australia back on track.

The pair took the attack to the Indian bowlers and pushed Australia's total beyond 100 in the ninth over. Short was eventually dismissed after an explosive 65 off 28 balls, with his innings containing four fours and seven sixes. Burns added 45 from 32 deliveries, including four sixes.

Once the partnership was broken, Australia's innings quickly unravelled. Callum Ferguson was dismissed without scoring, while Jonathan Wells made 11. Nathan Coulter-Nile scored a duck, Kane Richardson made four, Ben Hilfenhaus managed one and Fawad Ahmed was dismissed for nine.

Dhawal Kulkarni was India's leading wicket-taker with four dismissals, while Mohit Sharma claimed three. Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets and Harbhajan Singh took one as India Champions bowled Australia out for 150 in 16.2 overs to complete a convincing 46-run victory.