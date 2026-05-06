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HomeSportsCricket‘Besharmo…’: Yuvraj Singh’s Banter With Gill, Abhishek After Rishabh Pant’s Special Gift - WATCH

‘Besharmo…’: Yuvraj Singh’s Banter With Gill, Abhishek After Rishabh Pant’s Special Gift - WATCH

Yuvraj Singh jokingly urges Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and his other students to learn something from Rishabh Pant after receiving a gift from the LSG captain.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 May 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rishabh Pant gifted Yuvraj Singh a golf putter.
  • Pant expressed gratitude for Yuvraj's guidance.
  • Yuvraj playfully urged mentees Gill, Abhishek to learn.

Yuvraj Singh Banter With Gill, Abhishek Sharma: Since stepping away from international cricket, India legend Yuvraj Singh has embraced a quieter life off the field, often spending his time on the golf course alongside current and former players. The former all-rounder’s bond with the younger generation of cricketers remains strong, and a recent gesture from Rishabh Pant once again highlighted that connection. Pant, who has been working closely with Yuvraj for guidance, presented him with a thoughtful gift, a golf putter, as a token of appreciation. The gesture came after Pant turned to the veteran during a challenging phase in his career, which included a disappointing IPL campaign last season and missing out on India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Accompanying the gift was a heartfelt message that read: “Dear Yuvi paaji, thank you for your support and guidance. See you on the golf course. Love RP.” Check it out:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Yuvraj’s Playful Dig On Abhishek, Gill

Yuvraj did not miss the opportunity to have some fun at the expense of his other proteges. In a light-hearted moment, he called out several young players he has mentored, urging them to take inspiration from Pant’s thoughtful gesture.

"Besharmo, number one, Abhishek Sharma, number two, Shubman Gill, number three, Prabhsimran, number four, Nehal Wadhera, Abdul Samad, Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya, sharam nahi aati tumhe? Seekho kuch Rishabh Pant se"

The playful remark, aimed at names like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and others, quickly caught attention on social media, with fans enjoying the camaraderie between the former star and the current crop of players.

Also Read: Is PSL A Failed Business Model? PCB Forced To Reveal Shambolic 4.5 Billion Debt

Pant Struggles, Others Shine In IPL 2026

While Pant’s off-field gesture drew praise, his performances in IPL 2026 have been underwhelming so far. In nine innings, he has managed 204 runs, and Lucknow Super Giants sits bottom of the table under him as captain.

In contrast, several of Yuvraj’s other mentees have been making a strong impact in the tournament. Gill has impressed with his leadership at Gujarat Titans, while Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have delivered standout performances with the bat for their respective teams.

Despite the mixed fortunes, the bond between Yuvraj and the younger players remains evident, whether it’s through mentorship, support during tough times, or light-hearted banter that keeps things grounded.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rishabh Pant gift Yuvraj Singh?

Rishabh Pant gifted Yuvraj Singh a golf putter as a token of appreciation for his support and guidance.

Why did Rishabh Pant thank Yuvraj Singh?

Pant turned to Yuvraj for guidance during a challenging phase in his career, including a disappointing IPL season and missing the T20 World Cup squad.

What was Yuvraj Singh's playful comment to other young cricketers?

Yuvraj playfully urged players like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill to learn from Rishabh Pant's thoughtful gesture.

How have Yuvraj's mentees performed in IPL 2026?

While Pant has struggled, Shubman Gill has impressed with leadership, and Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Priyansh Arya have had standout batting performances.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Yuvraj Singh Abhishek Sharma Shubman Gill
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