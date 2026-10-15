Yuvraj Singh Reveals How Sourav Ganguly Convinced Him To Join Delhi Capitals

Yuvraj Singh has revealed that Sourav Ganguly was the first person to approach him about becoming an assistant coach at Delhi Capitals. Ganguly, who previously served as the franchise’s Director of Cricket, has now been appointed head coach for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Delhi Capitals are still waiting to win their maiden IPL title, and the two former India teammates will now work together to help the franchise achieve that goal.

Yuvraj made his international debut in 2000 under Ganguly’s captaincy. The two shared the field for India for several years and were part of many memorable victories. Ganguly played a significant role in shaping Indian cricket during his captaincy, while Yuvraj became one of the team’s key performers across formats.

Ganguly has remained associated with the Delhi franchise in different roles over the years. Yuvraj, meanwhile, represented Delhi Capitals, then known as Delhi Daredevils, during the 2015 IPL season, scoring 248 runs in 14 matches.

What Yuvraj Singh Said

In a video shared by Delhi Capitals, Yuvraj recalled how Ganguly approached him about the coaching role.

"Sourav Ganguly asked me, 'Will you be my assistant?' I replied, 'I’ve been your assistant for the last 25 years, so I’ll just keep doing that!"

Over the past few years, Yuvraj has also worked closely with several Indian cricketers, helping them prepare for the highest level. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are among the players who have benefited from his guidance. Gill currently leads India in Tests and ODIs, while Abhishek has established himself as a prominent batter in T20 cricket.

Yuvraj also expressed his enthusiasm about taking on a coaching role with an entire team, explaining that he had been preparing for the transition for several years.

"I was very happy about the prospect of becoming a coach. I’ve been preparing myself for this for the last 3–4 years. I’ve worked with individual players, but joining an entire team will be a different experience, and I’m really excited about it."

Yuvraj Singh Praises Sourav Ganguly

Yuvraj also spoke about the influence Ganguly had on him during their playing days, particularly in building a positive team culture and developing confidence in the Indian side.

"I learned from him how to maintain a positive team environment. I made my debut under his captaincy; he kept us united. He showed us that we could win away from home as well, and instilled in us the belief that we could become a fantastic team. Whether it was helping me understand the selection process or providing guidance, he supported me just like an elder brother."