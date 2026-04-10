'Want This Kid Out Of The Nets’: Yuvraj Singh Recalls First Encounter With Jasprit Bumrah

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yuvraj Singh found 16-year-old Bumrah difficult in nets.

Bumrah's pace and lethal bowling troubled comeback attempt.

Yuvraj urged the young bowler to stop bowling.

Yuvraj Singh On Bumrah: Facing Jasprit Bumrah has long been a challenge for batsmen, with his unconventional action, sharp pace and deadly yorkers making him a standout performer for India, and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. His ability to execute under pressure has set him apart across formats, and even Yuvraj Singh, one of India’s most accomplished cricketers, admitted to struggling against Bumrah in the nets during the latter's early days. The former all-rounder recently shared that experience while appearing on ex-England captain Michael Vaughan’s YouTube show, reflecting on how difficult Bumrah was to face even as a newcomer.

Yuvraj Opens Up On Facing Bumrah

Yuvraj Singh revealed how a 16-year old Jasprit Bumrah became a menace for him in the nets as he was trying to make a comeback to the Indian team.

"When I was trying to make a comeback to the Indian team after battling cancer, I was trying to get back into cricket, and Bumrah was about 16 years old and bowling at rapid pace in the nets. I was like, 'I want this kid out of the nets' and 'stop bowling to me'."

"I was like, 'Kid, stop! Whoever you are.' Because I was just trying to make a comeback from cancer and was trying to get into my zone. And this guy was just bowling lethal," he added.

Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit Bumrah shared a brief stint in the national side, with the former retiring in 2019, just as Bumrah was cementing his role as India’s pace spearhead.

He now mentors India’s emerging batting talents Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, while Jasprit Bumrah continues to excel on the global stage, recently securing his second T20 World Cup title, and maintaining his impact in the IPL.

When Will Jasprit Bumrah Be In Action Next?

As of this writing, Jasprit Bumrah will be next seen representing MI against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026.

This match is scheduled to be played from 7:30 PM onwards on this Sunday, April 12.

Also Check: Babar Azam Dethrones Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle In Historic T20 Run-Scoring Record