Yuvraj Singh Opens Up On Past Row: 'They Said I Was Meeting A Girl During Match Time'

HomeSportsCricketYuvraj Singh Opens Up On Past Row: 'They Said I Was Meeting A Girl During Match Time'

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 01:34 PM (IST)

For years, the flamboyant Yuvraj Singh was as much a fixture in gossip columns as he was on the cricket pitch. Now, the two-time World Cup winner is setting the record straight on one of the most persistent rumors from his playing days: the claim that he was "meeting a girl" during match hours.

Speaking on Sania Mirza’s YouTube show, 'Serving it Up with Sania', Yuvraj recalled an incident where the media took a harmless moment and turned it into a full-blown scandal. According to the legendary all-rounder, the "mystery girl" was actually his manager.

"I had casually hugged my manager," Yuvraj explained, noting that the media captured the moment and portrayed it as a romantic liaison occurring mid-match.

"I had an agent, somebody whom I had just started working with. I had given her a hug. Just when you meet someone, you give them a hug, and they kind of turned it around that I'm meeting a girl during match time," Yuvraj said.

He expressed how frustrating it was to see a professional interaction twisted into a narrative of indiscipline.

"It's part of the life we live. If the media doesn't make controversial or negative comments, they feel people are not going to read. I feel there's much more negativity out there than positivity. I feel there should be more positive stories," he added.

This isn't the first time Yuvraj has opened up about his past relationships.

Recently, he also shared a lighter anecdote about dating an actress during the 2007-08 tour of Australia - an incident that ended with him famously having to wear her pink slip-ons to the team bus because she had mistakenly packed his shoes!

Yuvraj's dating life was once the talk of the town, bur he used the conversation with Sania to highlight how easily the spotlight can distort reality for athletes, turning simple gestures into controversies.

