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HomeSportsCricketYuvraj Singh Names Former India Captain As Favourite Batting Partner

Yuvraj Singh Names Former India Captain As Favourite Batting Partner

Yuvraj Singh names this former India captain as his favourite batting partner, one with whom he has experienced multiple ICC tournament triumphs.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yuvraj Singh cited MS Dhoni as his favorite batting partner.
  • The duo formed a strong partnership during India's triumphs.
  • Their composure guided India through high-pressure match situations.

Yuvraj Singh remains one of India’s most influential white-ball cricketers, celebrated for his fearless strokeplay and ability to turn matches single-handedly. His contributions to Indian cricket’s biggest triumphs continue to define his legacy, especially during ICC tournaments where he delivered under immense pressure. Yuvraj played a central role in India’s victorious campaigns at the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC World Cup. In a recent appearance on former England captain Michael Vaughan’s YouTube show, Yuvraj was asked to name his favourite batting partner. Without hesitation, he chose MS Dhoni.

Partnership That Defined An Era

The duo of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh has shared a long and successful stint in the Indian dressing room across formats. Their understanding and composure at the crease were instrumental in guiding India through high-pressure situations. One fine example of this is their partnership in the 2011 World Cup final.

Yuvraj and Dhoni were key figures during what many consider a golden phase in Indian cricket. Together, they contributed significantly to India’s triumphs in ICC tournaments.

Yuvraj's unforgettable six sixes in an over against England during the inaugural T20 World Cup remains one of the sport’s most iconic moments. Four years later, he elevated his stature further by playing a pivotal all-round role in India’s 2011 World Cup win, where he was named Player of the Tournament for his consistent and match-winning performances.

Beyond Cricket: A Story Of Resilience

While his on-field heroics are widely celebrated, Yuvraj’s journey off the field has been equally inspiring. His battle with cancer and subsequent return to international cricket struck a chord with fans worldwide.

It showcased not just his physical strength, but also his mental toughness and determination.

Yuvraj Singh’s career is a blend of flair, grit, and resilience. From match-winning knocks to life’s toughest battles, he has left an enduring mark on the sport and continues to inspire generations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What major ICC tournaments did Yuvraj Singh play a key role in for India?

Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in India's victorious campaigns at the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC World Cup.

Who did Yuvraj Singh name as his favorite batting partner?

Yuvraj Singh chose MS Dhoni as his favorite batting partner, citing their successful partnership in the Indian dressing room and during high-pressure situations.

What is one of Yuvraj Singh's most iconic on-field moments?

Yuvraj Singh's unforgettable feat of hitting six sixes in one over against England during the inaugural T20 World Cup is one of his most iconic moments.

What award did Yuvraj Singh receive for his performance in the 2011 World Cup?

Yuvraj Singh was named Player of the Tournament for his consistent and match-winning all-round performances in India's 2011 World Cup victory.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh World Cup Michael Vaughan MS Dhoni ICC
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