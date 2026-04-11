Yuvraj Singh Names Former India Captain As Favourite Batting Partner

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yuvraj Singh cited MS Dhoni as his favorite batting partner.

The duo formed a strong partnership during India's triumphs.

Their composure guided India through high-pressure match situations.

Yuvraj Singh remains one of India’s most influential white-ball cricketers, celebrated for his fearless strokeplay and ability to turn matches single-handedly. His contributions to Indian cricket’s biggest triumphs continue to define his legacy, especially during ICC tournaments where he delivered under immense pressure. Yuvraj played a central role in India’s victorious campaigns at the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC World Cup. In a recent appearance on former England captain Michael Vaughan’s YouTube show, Yuvraj was asked to name his favourite batting partner. Without hesitation, he chose MS Dhoni.

Partnership That Defined An Era

The duo of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh has shared a long and successful stint in the Indian dressing room across formats. Their understanding and composure at the crease were instrumental in guiding India through high-pressure situations. One fine example of this is their partnership in the 2011 World Cup final.

Yuvraj and Dhoni were key figures during what many consider a golden phase in Indian cricket. Together, they contributed significantly to India’s triumphs in ICC tournaments.

Yuvraj's unforgettable six sixes in an over against England during the inaugural T20 World Cup remains one of the sport’s most iconic moments. Four years later, he elevated his stature further by playing a pivotal all-round role in India’s 2011 World Cup win, where he was named Player of the Tournament for his consistent and match-winning performances.

Beyond Cricket: A Story Of Resilience

While his on-field heroics are widely celebrated, Yuvraj’s journey off the field has been equally inspiring. His battle with cancer and subsequent return to international cricket struck a chord with fans worldwide.

It showcased not just his physical strength, but also his mental toughness and determination.

Yuvraj Singh’s career is a blend of flair, grit, and resilience. From match-winning knocks to life’s toughest battles, he has left an enduring mark on the sport and continues to inspire generations.