HomeSportsCricket'Ready To Die...Nothing Left In Life': Yograj Singh's Emotional Confession

Yograj Singh also revealed that his second marriage did not bring him the happiness he had hoped for.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Yograj Singh, former Indian pacer and father of renowned all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, is widely known for his fiery personality and candid opinions on Indian cricket.

For the first time, Singh has opened up about a deeply personal side of his life, revealing that he has been struggling with prolonged loneliness. He emotionally admitted that he feels "ready to die" and believes there is very little left for him in life.

Speaking in a recent interview with Vintage Studio, Yograj said: "When things came at a point where Yuvi and his mother left me, it gave me the biggest shock. The woman for whom I dedicated my entire life, all of my youth, they can also leave me and go away? A lot of things got destroyed like this. I asked God why all of this was happening when I did everything right by everyone. I might have made some mistakes, but I am an innocent man; I didn’t do anything bad to anyone. I cried in front of God, he took me out of that sea."

"It was God’s play, what was written for me. There was a lot of anger and feeling of revenge. Then cricket came in my life, got discontinued, made Yuvi play cricket, he played and left. Then, I got married again, had two kids, they also left for the US. A few films also released, time passed away and came back to the point where it all started. I was asking myself, " Did I do all of this for what? Do you have anyone with you now? This should have happened with me, happened for good," he shared.

When asked about his evenings with his current family, Yograj Singh disclosed that he spends them alone, with no one at home, often depending on strangers for his meals.

"I sit alone in the evening, have no one at home. I rely on strangers for food, sometimes one person, sometimes the other. I don’t bother anyone though. Someone or the others gets food for me if I am hungry. I kept house help and cooks, they served and went away."

"I love my mother, kids, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, everyone in the family. But, I don’t ask for anything. I am ready to die. My life is completed, whenever God wants, he can take me with him. I am so thankful to God, I pray and he keeps giving," he added.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 12:44 PM (IST)
