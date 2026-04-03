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HomeSportsCricketYuvraj Singh Explains Commentary Snub: 'Don't Want To Sit With People Who Passed Personal Remarks'

Yuvraj Singh Explains Commentary Snub: 'Don't Want To Sit With People Who Passed Personal Remarks'

Yuvraj Singh has revealed he avoids commentary due to past personal remarks, saying he refuses to share space with those who targeted him.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
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Yuvraj Singh On Avoiding Commentary: Former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, has long remained a notable absentee from cricket commentary panels, sparking curiosity among fans and experts alike. While many former Indian cricketers have seamlessly transitioned into broadcasting roles after retirement, Yuvraj has chosen a different path. Until now, it was widely assumed that his focus lay in mentoring young talent and contributing to Indian cricket in other ways, with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill being two of his most notable proteges. However, Yuvraj has now shed light on the real reason behind his continued distance from the commentary box.

Yuvraj Singh Avoids Commentary Over 'Personal Remarks'

In a recent interview with Sports Tak, Yuvraj Singh made it clear that his decision is both deliberate and personal. Without naming individuals, he explained that past experiences have shaped his stance. 

"Now that I have retired, let me speak about the issue. The real issue is that those people who made remarks about me, not on cricket, but rather personal statements. I understand what you mean when you talk about the game. When you get personal, you always remember that,"

Yuvraj further elaborated that his reluctance stems from not wanting to share a platform with individuals who had previously made such comments about him.

“I don't want to sit with the people who passed personal remarks about me. That's the main reason I don't want to do commentary. Commentary is a great place to speak about the game and how it has evolved. That is the main reason I don't want to do commentary,”

Choosing Principles Over Popularity

In an era where many retired players embrace media roles, Yuvraj Singh’s decision stands out.

His comments suggest that, for him, maintaining personal boundaries outweighs the appeal of visibility in the broadcasting space.

Despite acknowledging the value of commentary as a platform to analyse and celebrate cricket, Yuvraj remains firm in his stance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Yuvraj Singh avoided cricket commentary?

Yuvraj Singh avoids commentary because he does not want to share a platform with individuals who have made personal remarks about him, not about his cricket.

What kind of remarks made Yuvraj Singh reluctant to commentate?

He is reluctant due to personal statements made about him by some individuals, which he remembers and finds inappropriate.

Does Yuvraj Singh believe commentary is important?

Yes, he acknowledges commentary as a valuable platform to discuss the game and its evolution.

Has Yuvraj Singh ever been a commentator?

The article implies he has consistently avoided commentary roles since his retirement.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
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Yuvraj Singh Cricket Commentary Yuvraj Singh Commentary
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