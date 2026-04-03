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Yuvraj Singh On Avoiding Commentary: Former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, has long remained a notable absentee from cricket commentary panels, sparking curiosity among fans and experts alike. While many former Indian cricketers have seamlessly transitioned into broadcasting roles after retirement, Yuvraj has chosen a different path. Until now, it was widely assumed that his focus lay in mentoring young talent and contributing to Indian cricket in other ways, with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill being two of his most notable proteges. However, Yuvraj has now shed light on the real reason behind his continued distance from the commentary box.

Yuvraj Singh Avoids Commentary Over 'Personal Remarks'

In a recent interview with Sports Tak, Yuvraj Singh made it clear that his decision is both deliberate and personal. Without naming individuals, he explained that past experiences have shaped his stance.

"Now that I have retired, let me speak about the issue. The real issue is that those people who made remarks about me, not on cricket, but rather personal statements. I understand what you mean when you talk about the game. When you get personal, you always remember that,"

Yuvraj further elaborated that his reluctance stems from not wanting to share a platform with individuals who had previously made such comments about him.

“I don't want to sit with the people who passed personal remarks about me. That's the main reason I don't want to do commentary. Commentary is a great place to speak about the game and how it has evolved. That is the main reason I don't want to do commentary,”

Choosing Principles Over Popularity

In an era where many retired players embrace media roles, Yuvraj Singh’s decision stands out.

His comments suggest that, for him, maintaining personal boundaries outweighs the appeal of visibility in the broadcasting space.

Despite acknowledging the value of commentary as a platform to analyse and celebrate cricket, Yuvraj remains firm in his stance.