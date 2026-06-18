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HomeSportsCricketYuvraj Singh's Ex-Teammate Completes Historic Journey To Officially Debut For Australia

Yuvraj Singh's Ex-Teammate Completes Historic Journey To Officially Debut For Australia

Indian-born all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary made his international debut for Australia, becoming the first Indian-born player since Lisa Sthalekar.

Reported By : Prateek Thakur | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian-born Nikhil Chaudhary made his international debut for Australia.
  • First Indian-born since Lisa Sthalekar to represent the nation.
  • Chaudhary played Punjab domestic cricket before relocating to Australia.
  • Big Bash League performances directly led to his Australian selection.

The talented thirty-year-old cricketer officially secured his landmark cap alongside emerging teammate Joel Davies during an entertaining international fixture. By representing the senior national squad, the versatile spin-bowling all-rounder successfully established a historic milestone as the first Indian-born cricketer to play for Australia since legendary women's captain Lisa Sthalekar.

Who Is Nikhil Chaudhary?

Nikhil Chaudhary is an Indian-born spin-bowling all-rounder who played domestic List-A cricket for Punjab alongside Yuvraj Singh. After joining the Hobart Hurricanes in 2023, his consistent BBL performances earned him a historic Australian T20I debut against Bangladesh in June 2026 as the coaching staff trialled an experimental short-form squad.

Nikhil Chaudhary's Early Punjab Beginnings

The remarkable sporting journey originally commenced nearly a decade ago when the ambitious young player secured his senior List-A debut for Punjab on March 3, 2017.

The developing player enjoyed a highly unique domestic introduction, sharing a dressing room with iconic international figures including veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh and legendary white-ball batsman Yuvraj Singh altogether.

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The competitive state squad also featured an emerging young opening batsman named Shubman Gill, who subsequently developed into a prominent mainstay for the senior national team of India.

Despite demonstrating significant raw potential during his early domestic appearances in India, the competitive nature of regional cricket restricted his long-term opportunities to progress further up the ranks.

Nikhil's Big Bash Breakthrough

The determined cricketer subsequently made a bold career decision to permanently relocate to Australia to pursue fresh professional playing opportunities within the structured domestic setup down under.

The courageous move yielded rich rewards on December 20, 2023, when the dynamic middle-order batsman successfully secured his prominent Big Bash League debut for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Nikhil Chaudhary quickly developed into a vital asset for the prominent Tasmanian franchise, demonstrating immense clearing capabilities and reliable off-spin bowling variations during high-pressure tournament situations.

His consistent short-form performances safely paved the way for higher honours, eventually leading to his official First-Class debut for Tasmania two years later during the 2025 season.

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Nikhil Chaudhary's Australia Debut

According to official team records published by Cricket Australia, his sustained excellence across domestic formats culminated in a historic senior international call-up for the national side.

The monumental selection for the multi-match international bilateral tour of Bangladesh saw him make his formal T20I debut during the opening clash of the series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on June 17, 2026.

The national coaching staff expressed immense confidence in his versatile capabilities as Australia actively builds toward future global tournaments with a highly refreshed and experimental short-form squad.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nikhil Chaudhary's historical significance in Australian cricket?

Nikhil Chaudhary made history as the first Indian-born cricketer to play for Australia since legendary women's captain Lisa Sthalekar. He achieved this milestone when he debuted for the senior national squad.

When did Nikhil Chaudhary make his international debut for Australia?

He made his T20I debut for Australia against Bangladesh on June 17, 2026. This occurred during the opening clash of the series at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium.

How did Nikhil Chaudhary's career lead to his Australian debut?

After playing domestic cricket in India, he relocated to Australia, excelling in the Big Bash League for the Hobart Hurricanes. His consistent performances earned him a call-up to Australia's T20I squad.

Who did Nikhil Chaudhary play alongside in his early career in India?

In his early domestic List-A career for Punjab, he played alongside iconic international figures like Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, as well as an emerging Shubman Gill.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Bangladesh Vs Australia Nikhil Chaudhary Nikhil Chaudhary Debut Australia Indian Born Australian Cricketer Hobart Hurricanes Nikhil Chaudhary Cricket Australia News
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