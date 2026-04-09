Yuvraj Singh Opens Up About Cancer And Heart-Wrenching 6-Month Ultimatum - WATCH

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The story of Yuvraj Singh remains one of the most profound chapters in the history of international cricket. Known as the ultimate match-winner for India, the all-rounder has recently shared a harrowing account of the moment he was told he had only months to live. During a candid conversation with Michael Vaughan on The Overlap Cricket, the hero of the 2011 World Cup detailed the grim choice presented by his medical team at the height of his career.

While the world celebrated India’s historic victory in 2011, Yuvraj was privately enduring a deteriorating physical state that threatened his very existence.

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"You've got three to six months left to live."



Yuvraj Singh bravely opens up on his cancer diagnosis. 👏



[@YUVSTRONG12] pic.twitter.com/tedZNfUm6Y — Stick to Cricket (@StickToCricket) April 9, 2026

Cricket or Survival

Following the World Cup, Yuvraj was preparing for tours of the West Indies and England when he received a devastating diagnosis. A tumour had developed between his heart and his lung. Having waited seven years to secure a regular spot in the Test team following the retirement of Sourav Ganguly, the left-hander was initially reluctant to step away from the pitch.

"It was hard to accept. At the peak of your career, you're on top of a mountain and then you fall into a ditch," Yuvraj explained.

Describing his mindset at the time, he admitted his desperation to play. "I said, 'I don't care if I die, I need that spot.' But I got sicker and sicker."

The gravity of the situation was made clear by Dr Nitesh Rohatgi who warned that the tumour was so precariously placed that the athlete was at risk of a heart attack.

The medical advice was blunt and terrifying. "You've got three to six months left to live if you don't do chemotherapy," the doctor told him. "That's when I realised I needed to think."

Recovery In United States

The search for a cure led Yuvraj to the United States where he sought treatment from Dr Einhorn, the specialist who famously treated Lance Armstrong. The journey was as much a mental struggle as it was a physical one.

Yuvraj admitted that it took an entire year to accept that he might never return to the cricket field.

"Mentally, it was harder. I needed something to motivate myself. If I don't play cricket, who am I? I'm no one. That's what I believed," he said.

Support from Legends and a Remarkable Comeback

The Indian cricket fraternity rallied around their teammate during his darkest hours. Anil Kumble visited him in America, shut his laptop, and told him to stop watching cricket videos to focus on his health.

Sachin Tendulkar also travelled to see him in England to offer support.

The turning point came when his doctor offered a definitive promise of recovery. "Dr Einhorn gave me confidence; he said, 'You'll be a man who walks out of this hospital and never has cancer again," Yuvraj recalled.

True to his tenacious nature, Yuvraj returned to the Indian squad within six months of his treatment. "I came back and played for India in six months. I wasn't at my best, but I still got one Man of the Match," he revealed.

To regain his peak physical condition, he later travelled to a remote area of France with bowler Zaheer Khan for two months of intensive fitness training to ensure his permanent return to the international stage.