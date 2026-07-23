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English NewsSportsCricketYuvraj Singh Breaks Silence, Makes Emotional Appeal As CJP Protests Escalate In Delhi

Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence, Makes Emotional Appeal As CJP Protests Escalate In Delhi

Taking to Instagram, the 2011 World Cup hero urged both sides to resolve the standoff through constructive dialogue.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 10:07 AM (IST)

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has taken to social media to call for restraint and open communication between the Indian government and student demonstrators, as mass protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continue to rock the capital.

Thousands of youth supporters have converged near Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street demanding examination transparency, key educational reforms, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Tensions heightened following reports of police using heavy-handed tactics, including lathi charges and tear gas, to disperse demonstrators during their march toward Parliament.

Taking to Instagram, the 2011 World Cup hero urged both sides to resolve the standoff through constructive dialogue:

"To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety, and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let's come together to build communities of care, opportunity and hope. Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future."

Yuvraj joins a growing list of prominent sports figures - including Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and footballer Sahal Abdul Samad - who have publicly expressed concern over the police response and voiced support for student safety and educational accountability.

Fast-track courts for paper leak cases

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said that safeguarding the interests of the country's youth remains the government's top priority. He announced that fast-track courts will be established to ensure swift action and strict punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.

His remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing protests by students and activists over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET (UG) paper leak controversy, which has triggered widespread demands for accountability and reforms in the examination system.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Yuvraj Singh's message regarding the ongoing student protests?

Yuvraj Singh called for restraint and open communication between the Indian government and student demonstrators. He urged both sides to resolve the standoff through constructive dialogue for India's future.

What are the key demands of the student demonstrators?

The student demonstrators are demanding examination transparency, key educational reforms, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They are protesting near Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street.

Which other prominent sports figures have shown support for the students?

Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and footballer Sahal Abdul Samad have publicly expressed concern. They voiced support for student safety and educational accountability alongside Yuvraj Singh.

What police tactics were reported during the protests?

Police reportedly used heavy-handed tactics to disperse demonstrators during their march toward Parliament. These included lathi charges and tear gas.

Published at : 23 Jul 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Instagram CJP Protests
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