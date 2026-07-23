Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence, Makes Emotional Appeal As CJP Protests Escalate In Delhi

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has taken to social media to call for restraint and open communication between the Indian government and student demonstrators, as mass protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continue to rock the capital.

Thousands of youth supporters have converged near Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street demanding examination transparency, key educational reforms, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Tensions heightened following reports of police using heavy-handed tactics, including lathi charges and tear gas, to disperse demonstrators during their march toward Parliament.

Taking to Instagram, the 2011 World Cup hero urged both sides to resolve the standoff through constructive dialogue:

"To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety, and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let's come together to build communities of care, opportunity and hope. Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future."

BREAKING : Yuvraj Singh became the first Indian cricketer to extend support to the students protest



This man survived cancer and won 3 World Cups for India 🇮🇳



Who else if not our Sixer King 🫡🔥 pic.twitter.com/N2qopRomII — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) July 22, 2026

Yuvraj joins a growing list of prominent sports figures - including Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and footballer Sahal Abdul Samad - who have publicly expressed concern over the police response and voiced support for student safety and educational accountability.

Fast-track courts for paper leak cases

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said that safeguarding the interests of the country's youth remains the government's top priority. He announced that fast-track courts will be established to ensure swift action and strict punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.

His remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing protests by students and activists over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET (UG) paper leak controversy, which has triggered widespread demands for accountability and reforms in the examination system.