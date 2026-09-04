WATCH: Yuvraj Singh Turns Strict, Makes Abhishek Sharma Do Sit-Ups

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yuvraj Singh made Abhishek Sharma promise first-ball restraint.

The video highlighted their close mentor-protege relationship and guidance.

Yuvraj praised Abhishek's character, wishing him success and runs.

Sharma, T20I ranked 1, prepares for Afghanistan series.

Abhishek Sharma turned 26 on Friday, but his birthday celebrations came with a playful lesson from his mentor Yuvraj Singh. The former India all-rounder shared a funny video showing Abhishek doing sit-ups while promising to avoid one of his familiar batting habits.

The video offered a glimpse into the close relationship between Yuvraj and Abhishek, with the former India star combining birthday wishes with some light-hearted batting advice.

Yuvraj Gives Abhishek A Funny Birthday Lesson

In the video, Yuvraj can be seen making Abhishek perform sit-ups while holding his ears after recalling the youngster's tendency to play aggressive shots.

Abhishek is then heard making a promise in Punjabi: "Mai pehli ball te lappa nahi maranga", meaning he will not play a big shot off the first ball.

The youngster continues with the playful exercise as Yuvraj reminds him to think before going for an aggressive stroke. The exchange captures the easy-going nature of their mentor-protege relationship.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Yuvraj also shared a heartfelt birthday message for Abhishek, praising the batter for the person he has become and highlighting his willingness to learn from failures and work harder.

"Sir Abhishek, it's your birthday. What an auspicious day. Love the person you have become - sharing and caring for those around you, and a leader!" Yuvraj wrote.

He went on to wish Abhishek a year filled with runs and centuries, ending the message by sending his love to his former protege.

Abhishek, Yuvraj And Sanju's Wimbledon Moment

The video also included a throwback moment featuring Yuvraj, Abhishek and Sanju Samson watching Wimbledon from the stands.

At one point, Yuvraj asks Abhishek what he wants, to which the India batter replies, "Aapka Aashirwaad".

Yuvraj responds with "Always", providing another glimpse of the bond between the two.

Yuvraj has played an important mentoring role in Abhishek's development, particularly as the left-hander has established himself as one of India's most aggressive T20I batters. He is currently ranked No.1 in the T20I batting rankings, according to the latest reports.

Abhishek's Next Challenge

The 26-year-old is set to return to action in India's upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi.

Abhishek will be looking to regain consistency after a mixed recent run. The left-hander has managed only one fifty in his last 10 innings and has been dismissed for single-digit scores in his last four innings.

His aggressive approach remains a major part of his appeal, though, and Yuvraj's birthday message suggests the former India star continues to encourage him to balance that aggression with better shot selection.

For now, however, Abhishek's 26th birthday came with a reminder from his mentor: perhaps don't try to finish the match with the first ball.