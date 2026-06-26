Youngest Players To Debut In Test, ODI & T20I: Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rewrite History?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hasan Raza remains youngest Test, ODI debutant at 14.

Josh Little holds T20I debut record.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, could soon break T20I record.

Youngest Cricket Debuts: Making an international debut is one of cricket's biggest milestones. While most players spend years working towards that moment, a select few have achieved it while still in their mid-teens, earning a place in the record books long before reaching adulthood. Across Test cricket, One-Day Internationals and T20Is, only a handful of players have debuted at remarkably young ages. Some went on to enjoy successful careers, while others never fulfilled their early promise.

With 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now knocking on India's door, those records are back in the spotlight once again.

Youngest Test & ODI Debutant

Former Pakistan batsman Hasan Raza remains the youngest player ever to make a Test debut.

He first represented Pakistan against Zimbabwe on October 24, 1996, when he was just 14 years and 227 days old.

Only six days later, he added another record to his name by becoming the youngest player to feature in a One-Day International, making his ODI debut at 14 years and 233 days.

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Despite the dream start, Raza's international career never truly flourished. He played only seven Tests and 16 ODIs for Pakistan, scoring 235 runs in the longer format and 242 in ODIs before falling out of the national setup. His records, however, continue to stand nearly three decades later.

Youngest T20I Cricket Debutant So Far

The youngest debut record in T20 Internationals belongs to Ireland fast bowler Josh Little. He made his first appearance against Hong Kong on September 5, 2016, at the age of 16 years and 309 days. Unlike many teenage debutants, he successfully established himself in international cricket.

Since then, the left-arm pacer has represented Ireland in 77 T20Is, taking 85 wickets while also scoring 132 runs lower down the order.

His record remains the benchmark for every young cricketer entering international T20 cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Could Soon Enter The Record Books

The discussion around youngest international debutants has resurfaced because of India's newest teenage sensation.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is widely expected to make his senior debut during the opening T20I against Ireland. Should he play, the 15-year-old would become the youngest player to debut in men's T20I cricket.

Even if he doesn't, India still have another T20I against Ireland remaining, followed by a series against England, presenting more opportunities to break the record.