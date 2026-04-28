WATCH: Young Virat Kohli Fan Left In Tears After Being Ignored By RCB Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young fan's dream encounter with Virat Kohli ends in disappointment.

Security prevented the boy from reaching Kohli for an autograph.

Kohli scored 23 runs in DC vs RCB, surpassing 9,000 IPL runs.

Virat Kohli Viral Video: A touching yet emotional scene involving Virat Kohli has gone viral, showing a young fan’s dream encounter turning into disappointment. The child had been waiting seemingly at the team hotel, clutching a bat in hopes of getting an autograph from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star. As Kohli arrived, the fan rushed forward in excitement, but security personnel intervened, preventing him from getting close. The cricketer continued walking past, likely unaware of the moment unfolding behind him. Check it out:

Wholesome: Little fan waits excitedly with bat for Virat Kohli’s autograph in hotel lobby, but gets ignored 😭



Kid throws bat down in heartbreak 😂💔” pic.twitter.com/QVyUPEh86F April 27, 2026

The young supporter was left visibly upset, eventually breaking down in tears and throwing his bat in frustration as the opportunity slipped away.

Kohli Shines As RCB Dominate DC

While the off-field clip grabbed attention online, Kohli’s on-field performance once again underlined his consistency. Representing RCB, he played a part in a commanding victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026.

Bengaluru’s bowling unit set the tone early, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood dismantling Delhi’s top order. The opposition found themselves reeling at 8/6 within the first six overs, unable to recover from the early collapse.

DC were eventually bowled out for just 75 runs, setting up a straightforward chase for RCB.

Chasing a modest target, Kohli contributed 23 runs off 15 balls as Bengaluru completed the task in just 6.3 overs. More importantly, the innings saw him reach a historic milestone, becoming the first player to cross the 9,000-run mark in IPL history.

Heading into the match, Kohli required just 11 runs to reach the landmark, which he achieved with a single, and the finished the match in style with a six.

Prior to this game, Kohli had amassed 8,989 runs in 274 matches and 266 innings, maintaining an average of 39.95 and a strike rate of 133.76. His record includes eight centuries and 66 half-centuries, with a highest score of 113 not out.

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