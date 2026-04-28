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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Young Virat Kohli Fan Left In Tears After Being Ignored By RCB Star

WATCH: Young Virat Kohli Fan Left In Tears After Being Ignored By RCB Star

Young Virat Kohli fan breaks down in tears after missing the RCB star's autograph as security stops him in viral video at team hotel.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young fan's dream encounter with Virat Kohli ends in disappointment.
  • Security prevented the boy from reaching Kohli for an autograph.
  • Kohli scored 23 runs in DC vs RCB, surpassing 9,000 IPL runs.

Virat Kohli Viral Video: A touching yet emotional scene involving Virat Kohli has gone viral, showing a young fan’s dream encounter turning into disappointment. The child had been waiting seemingly at the team hotel, clutching a bat in hopes of getting an autograph from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star. As Kohli arrived, the fan rushed forward in excitement, but security personnel intervened, preventing him from getting close. The cricketer continued walking past, likely unaware of the moment unfolding behind him. Check it out:

The young supporter was left visibly upset, eventually breaking down in tears and throwing his bat in frustration as the opportunity slipped away.

Kohli Shines As RCB Dominate DC

While the off-field clip grabbed attention online, Kohli’s on-field performance once again underlined his consistency. Representing RCB, he played a part in a commanding victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2026.

Bengaluru’s bowling unit set the tone early, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood dismantling Delhi’s top order. The opposition found themselves reeling at 8/6 within the first six overs, unable to recover from the early collapse.

DC were eventually bowled out for just 75 runs, setting up a straightforward chase for RCB.

Chasing a modest target, Kohli contributed 23 runs off 15 balls as Bengaluru completed the task in just 6.3 overs. More importantly, the innings saw him reach a historic milestone, becoming the first player to cross the 9,000-run mark in IPL history.

Heading into the match, Kohli required just 11 runs to reach the landmark, which he achieved with a single, and the finished the match in style with a six.

Prior to this game, Kohli had amassed 8,989 runs in 274 matches and 266 innings, maintaining an average of 39.95 and a strike rate of 133.76. His record includes eight centuries and 66 half-centuries, with a highest score of 113 not out.

Also Check: Manu Bhaker Asked About Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Triggers Social Media Backlash

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the viral video involving Virat Kohli?

A young fan eagerly waited for Virat Kohli's autograph at the team hotel with a bat. Security prevented the fan from approaching, and Kohli walked past, leaving the child upset and crying.

Did Virat Kohli acknowledge the fan in the video?

The video suggests Virat Kohli continued walking and may not have been fully aware of the fan's attempt to get an autograph.

How did Virat Kohli perform in the match against Delhi Capitals?

Kohli scored 23 runs off 15 balls, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru chase a target of 75. He achieved a significant milestone during this innings.

What historical milestone did Virat Kohli achieve in the match?

Virat Kohli became the first player in IPL history to surpass 9,000 runs during the match against Delhi Capitals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Apr 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB DC IPL Virat Kohli Viral Video
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