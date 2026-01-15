You Won't Believe Harshit Rana's ODI Numbers For India

A new pace sensation has firmly established his dominance. Harshit Rana, 24-year-old fast bowler, has officially become India’s most successful bowler in One Day Internationals (ODIs) since the start of 2025.

His meteoric rise has not only provided India with a lethal wicket-taking option but has also seen him surpass established veterans in the national bowling charts.

Since making his international debut against England in February 2025, Harshit Rana has enjoyed a prolific run of form.

In just 13 ODI innings, Rana has scalped 23 wickets, the highest by any Indian bowler in this period. His ability to provide breakthroughs consistently is highlighted by the fact that in 13 appearances, there have only been two instances where he finished a match without a wicket.

Rana leads a competitive list of Indian bowlers who have been active since 2025:

Harshit Rana: 23 wickets (13 innings)

Kuldeep Yadav: 20 wickets (12 innings)

Ravindra Jadeja: 12 wickets (12 innings)

Rana's emergence as a premier pacer has given the Indian attack a much-needed aggressive edge.

The X-Factor: Speed and Precision

Standing out for his ability to maintain a consistent pace of over 140 kmph, Rana has become a nightmare for top-order batters, particularly with the new ball.

His bounce and carry have been instrumental in rattling oppositions during the powerplay overs. However, while his wicket-taking ability is unquestionable, analysts have noted his tendency to be slightly expensive in the death overs - a facet of his game that remains a work in progress.

A Multi-Format Asset

Rana’s success isn't limited to the 50-over format. He has already made significant inroads in other formats, claiming 7 wickets in 6 T20Is and 4 wickets in 2 Test matches.

His performance in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand has further cemented his reputation, where his "fiery" spells have consistently troubled the Kiwi batters.

As India looks toward future ICC tournaments, Harshit Rana’s ability to strike regularly makes him an indispensable asset. If he can refine his economy rate in the final overs, India may have found a long-term successor to the elite fast-bowling lineage of the country.