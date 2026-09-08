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English NewsSportsCricket'At 3 AM…': You Will Be Shocked By What Pakistan Coach Said About PCB

'At 3 AM…': You Will Be Shocked By What Pakistan Coach Said About PCB

Pakistan will face England in the third and final Test in Birmingham, starting September 9. The visitors have already lost the first two matches and trail 0-2 in the series.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 08:49 AM (IST)

Pakistan cricket is in the middle of a major transition, with the PCB making sweeping changes to its Test setup. The decision to send seven players home midway through an ongoing series against England has highlighted the extent of the rebuilding process.

The coaching staff has also undergone changes during the England tour. Former Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul was removed from his position, with ex-Australia fast bowler Ashley Noffke stepping in as his replacement ahead of the third Test.

Noffke has now revealed that his appointment came rather unexpectedly, with the former Australian cricketer receiving a message in the early hours of the morning informing him that he was being sent to England.

‘I Got A Message At 3 AM'

Noffke, who has previously worked with Pakistan’s white-ball teams, admitted that he was not involved in the decision-making process behind the major squad changes.

Speaking about the developments, he said:

“I don't know much, as I am not part of the decision-making team. While coaching in Pakistan, I’ve learned that something is always brewing behind the scenes. I received a message from the management at 3 AM stating that I was being sent to England."

The former Australia pacer has now joined Mike Hesson as part of Pakistan’s revamped coaching setup for the final Test against England.

Noffke also suggested that major changes are an inevitable part of international cricket. According to him, players cannot control decisions made by the management and should instead concentrate on performing whenever they get an opportunity.

Pakistan Undergoes Major Test Rebuild

Pakistan's Test squad has been dramatically reshaped ahead of the final match of the series. Seven players, including Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq, were sent back home after the first two Tests.

Seven replacements were subsequently brought into the squad, with five of them yet to make their international debuts.

The move represents a major shift in Pakistan's Test strategy as the PCB looks to build a younger squad and move towards a new era.

Third Test Against England On Sept 9

Pakistan will face England in the third and final Test in Birmingham, starting September 9. The visitors have already lost the first two matches and trail 0-2 in the series.

With several established names removed and a number of inexperienced players brought into the setup, the final Test could provide an early glimpse of Pakistan's new-look Test team.

Ashley Noffke's sudden arrival adds another unusual chapter to the ongoing overhaul, with the Australian now tasked with helping Pakistan's bowling unit in a crucial final Test.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket PCB Pakistan
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