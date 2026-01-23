Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Drinking And Womanising': Yograj Singh Traces Prithvi Shaw's Downfall To Vinod Kambli's Fate

'Drinking And Womanising': Yograj Singh Traces Prithvi Shaw's Downfall To Vinod Kambli's Fate

Prithvi Shaw's former Under-19 teammates - Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, and Riyan Parag - have all risen to prominence, leaving Shaw behind as a fading memory.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 07:36 PM (IST)

Prithvi Shaw's story serves as a reminder of how quickly a promising career can falter without the right mindset and habits. If he can rediscover the focus and work ethic that once made him a rising star, there is still a path back. But the clock is ticking, and the competition is only getting tougher.

Shaw burst onto the scene as one of India’s brightest young batting prospects. A compact, aggressive left-hander from Mumbai, he was quickly labeled the next big thing in Indian cricket after scoring a century on his Test debut in 2018.

But eight years later, the trajectory has dramatically changed. Mumbai, once his home and support system, has moved on, and Shaw has had to seek a fresh start with Maharashtra. His career has been marred by persistent fitness issues, doubts about his discipline and dedication, and a string of off-field controversies. At different stages, coaches, selectors, and team leaders have openly questioned his commitment.

Prithvi Shaw's former Under-19 teammates - Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, and Riyan Parag - have all risen to prominence, leaving Shaw behind as a fading memory.

Former cricketer Yograj Singh suggested that Shaw's downfall was driven by the trappings of fame and a lack of focus. Instead of staying grounded and continuing to work hard, Shaw reportedly got drawn into a lifestyle that distracted him from the game.

“Why did Prithvi Shaw go downhill? It happened with Vinod Kambli before him. It was because of parties, womanising, cigarettes, and drinking. I once asked Kambli, ‘What are you, son?’ You have so much talent. You are coming to your room at 2.30 in the night. He said, ‘Your days are over, and we’re playing a different kind of cricket now.’ The next morning, Courtney Walsh bowled him, and India lost the match. Then the girl he was with left him, and no one offered him cigarettes and alcohol,” Yograj Singh said on Sports Launchpad by Saurav Yaduvanshi.

“The same happened with Shaw. When you go to parties, womanise, drink, and are in bad company, the same will happen to you as happened to them,” he said.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yograj Singh Prithvi Shaw Shubman Gill Arshdeep Singh RIYAN PARAG
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Blackout In UP Today, Sirens In All 75 Districts As State Tests Emergency Preparedness, Check Time
Blackout In UP Today, Sirens In All 75 Districts As State Tests Emergency Preparedness, Check Time
India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget