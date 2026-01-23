'Drinking And Womanising': Yograj Singh Traces Prithvi Shaw's Downfall To Vinod Kambli's Fate

Prithvi Shaw's story serves as a reminder of how quickly a promising career can falter without the right mindset and habits. If he can rediscover the focus and work ethic that once made him a rising star, there is still a path back. But the clock is ticking, and the competition is only getting tougher.

Shaw burst onto the scene as one of India’s brightest young batting prospects. A compact, aggressive left-hander from Mumbai, he was quickly labeled the next big thing in Indian cricket after scoring a century on his Test debut in 2018.

But eight years later, the trajectory has dramatically changed. Mumbai, once his home and support system, has moved on, and Shaw has had to seek a fresh start with Maharashtra. His career has been marred by persistent fitness issues, doubts about his discipline and dedication, and a string of off-field controversies. At different stages, coaches, selectors, and team leaders have openly questioned his commitment.

Prithvi Shaw's former Under-19 teammates - Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, and Riyan Parag - have all risen to prominence, leaving Shaw behind as a fading memory.

Former cricketer Yograj Singh suggested that Shaw's downfall was driven by the trappings of fame and a lack of focus. Instead of staying grounded and continuing to work hard, Shaw reportedly got drawn into a lifestyle that distracted him from the game.

“Why did Prithvi Shaw go downhill? It happened with Vinod Kambli before him. It was because of parties, womanising, cigarettes, and drinking. I once asked Kambli, ‘What are you, son?’ You have so much talent. You are coming to your room at 2.30 in the night. He said, ‘Your days are over, and we’re playing a different kind of cricket now.’ The next morning, Courtney Walsh bowled him, and India lost the match. Then the girl he was with left him, and no one offered him cigarettes and alcohol,” Yograj Singh said on Sports Launchpad by Saurav Yaduvanshi.

“The same happened with Shaw. When you go to parties, womanise, drink, and are in bad company, the same will happen to you as happened to them,” he said.