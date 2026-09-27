'Reminds Me Of Yuvraj': Yograj Singh Names His Favourite Team India Player

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about young names in Indian cricket. The 15-year-old is currently with the Indian contingent at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, although he may have to wait for an opportunity to take the field.

Despite his young age, Suryavanshi has already attracted plenty of attention from former cricketers. Among those impressed by the teenager is Yograj Singh, who has picked him as his favourite player and drawn comparisons between Vaibhav and his son, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Yograj Singh Heaps Praise On Vaibhav

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Yograj was asked whether Yuvraj had displayed the same level of talent at 15 as Sooryavanshi is showing today. Yograj responded that he saw similarities between the two players and described such talent as extremely rare.

He also revealed that he has become a fan of Vaibhav after watching him compete at such a young age. One aspect of the teenager's game that particularly caught his attention was his bat speed.

According to Yograj, the speed with which Sooryavanshi gets his bat through the ball is remarkable for a player who is only 15. He even suggested that Yuvraj did not have the same level of bat speed at that age.

How Does Vaibhav Differ From Yuvraj?

Yograj also identified a technical difference between the two left-handers. While Sooryavanshi uses a relatively short backlift, Yuvraj was known for his considerably higher backlift, which became one of the defining features of his batting technique.

Yograj further referred to reports that Vaibhav regularly faces around 1,000 balls during practice sessions. That level of workload reminded him of the intense training Yuvraj underwent during his formative years.

Vaibhav Awaits His Next Opportunity

Sooryavanshi is currently waiting for his next chance to represent India. He could potentially feature in the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies, providing him with another opportunity to showcase his abilities at the international level. A strong performance could strengthen his case for continued involvement with the national side as India looks to build its next generation of players.

There is also considerable interest in seeing the teenager play more red-ball cricket. Suryavanshi is reportedly keen to feature in the Ranji Trophy, where regular exposure to the longer format could help him continue developing his game.

For now, the spotlight remains firmly on the teenage sensation, with Yograj Singh's comparison adding another layer to the growing attention around his career.