Yograj Singh Faces Backlash Over 'Sexist Comment' On Player Retirements

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh has once again found himself at the center of a heated social media storm following a series of highly controversial and sexist comments made during a recent media interaction on March 28, 2026.

The father of legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who recently made headlines for defending MS Dhoni’s longevity in the IPL, shifted the narrative in a negative direction while discussing the role of women in the cricketing ecosystem.

The "Sexist" Bombshell

Yograj sparked controversy with a sexist comment regarding the retirement of certain cricketers. He suggested that many players choose to retire primarily because of family commitments, particularly women and children, dismissing fitness as a factor. He further stated that women should not influence a player’s professional career.

“I have seen people in India going, 'we are getting old after turning 40'. Women go out of shape when they turn 30, saying our kids have grown up. What can we do? I started this regimen in my gym, where I am a director, and I consciously decided to bring the senior citizens into shape. How can one relate playing the game to the age?” Yograj told InsideSport.

"You know what happens: your ladies of the house, your wives, they start coaching you, telling you it's time to retire, time to look after the family, the kids. So I believe women should not come in between the legendary prospect of an athlete, fakir aur player yeh dono ka koi dharam nahi hai, warg nahi hai (Noble men and players don't have any religion), they belong to God. As long as they live, they can do a lot of things," he added.

Immediate Backlash

The remarks have been widely condemned as "misogynistic" and "outdated," especially coming at a time when Women’s Cricket (WPL) and female administrators are reaching new heights in India.

Critics pointed out that such statements undermine the progress made by athletes like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. Several fans and sports journalists have called on BCCI and franchise owners to distance themselves from such rhetoric, noting that it creates a toxic environment for the next generation of cricketers.

A Pattern of Outbursts

This is not the first time Yograj Singh has sparked a row. Known for his unfiltered and often aggressive takes on former players and selectors, his latest comments are seen as a significant "own goal" that overshadows his previous praise for the sport's icons.