Yesha Sagar: WPL 2026 Anchor Everyone Is Talking About - See Pics

HomeSportsCricketYesha Sagar: WPL 2026 Anchor Everyone Is Talking About - See Pics

Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, Yesha Sagar spent her early years in India before moving to Toronto, Canada, in 2015 to pursue higher education.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 05:37 PM (IST)

The opening of 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) has brought a new face to the forefront of Indian sports broadcasting: Yesha Sagar.

Within hours of the tournament's kickoff, presenter Yesha Sagar became a viral sensation, with fans across social media and search engines eager to learn more about the "mystery anchor" captivating audiences from the sidelines.

From Punjab to Global Broadcasting

Yesha Sagar’s journey is a classic tale of global ambition.

Born on December 14, 1996, in Ludhiana, Punjab, Yesha Sagar spent her early years in India before moving to Toronto, Canada, in 2015 to pursue higher education. A graduate of Seneca College, Yesha's transition from a student to a media professional began in the vibrant Punjabi music industry.

 
 
 
 
 
Yesha Sagar first gained recognition as a model and actress, appearing in numerous high-profile Punjabi music videos for legendary artists like Gippy Grewal, Parmish Verma, and Kulbir Jhinjer.

Her role in the video for "Chirri Udd Kaa Udd" alone garnered over 50 million views, establishing her as a prominent figure in North Indian pop culture.

Yesha Sagar's Growing Presence in Sports

While many viewers are discovering her through the 2026 WPL, Yesha Sagar is not a newcomer to the sporting world. She previously built her hosting credentials through the Global T20 Canada, where her polished delivery and natural on-camera confidence earned her significant praise.

Yesha Sagar's selection for WPL 2026 broadcast team highlights a strategic shift in cricket coverage, blending high-energy entertainment with professional sports analysis. Her presence has resonated particularly well with international audiences, bridging the gap between her roots in Punjab and her home in Canada.

Fitness and Digital Influence

Beyond the microphone, Yesha Sagar is a dedicated fitness influencer. Standing at 5’7”, she frequently shares her disciplined workout routines and health - focused lifestyle with her one million+ Instagram followers.

Yesha Sagar has collaborated with major global fitness brands like Magnum Nutraceuticals and Precision Nutrition, positioning herself as an advocate for physical wellness and mental discipline.

As WPL 2026 progresses, Yesha Sagar is proving to be more than just a viral trend. She represents a new generation of versatile Indian-origin professionals who are successfully navigating the intersection of modeling, acting, and world-class sports broadcasting.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
