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English NewsSportsCricketYashasvi Jaiswal vs Asitha Fernando: Dhruv Jurel Reveals What Triggered The Clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Asitha Fernando: Dhruv Jurel Reveals What Triggered The Clash

Dhruv Jurel has revealed what Yashasvi Jaiswal told him about his heated Colombo clash with Asitha Fernando, claiming the Sri Lankan pacer repeatedly abused him.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 10:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhruv Jurel revealed Yashasvi Jaiswal's side of Test match confrontation.
  • Jaiswal claimed Fernando repeatedly abused him after his dismissal.
  • Jaiswal confronted Fernando over verbal abuse, leading to intervention.

Jaiswal Asitha Fernando Clash: Nearly a month after the heated confrontation between India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando in Colombo, India wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel has revealed what his teammate told him about the incident. The exchange became one of the most talked-about moments of the second Test after Jaiswal and Fernando were involved in a face-off that eventually required intervention from players on both sides.

Jurel Reveals Jaiswal’s Side Of The Incident

Speaking to former Indian cricketer and now commentator Aakash Chopra, Jurel said Jaiswal claimed the Sri Lankan fast bowler had repeatedly crossed the line with his words after dismissing him.

"When he got out, he was quietly walking back to the dressing room. He didn't say anything. If you look at the footage, Jaiswal immediately turned around. The Sri Lankan pacer was abusing him."

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Jurel added that Jaiswal had specifically explained to him what triggered the confrontation.

"Jaiswal told me that he was abusing him nonstop,"

According to Jurel, Jaiswal was not upset by the intensity of Fernando’s wicket celebration itself. Instead, the objection was to what he considered personal abuse.

"Jaiswal told him, ‘It's okay. You took my wicket, you can show normal aggression, but you can't abuse me,"

What Happened During The Test?

The incident unfolded during the first session of the opening day in Colombo. Jaiswal was batting aggressively on 45 and had already struck Fernando for three boundaries in the same over.

Fernando had the final say with the last ball of the 17th over, dismissing the India opener. His animated celebration followed as Jaiswal started making his way back towards the dressing room.

Jaiswal then turned around and approached the Sri Lankan pacer, leading to a tense exchange between the pair. Teammates from both teams quickly stepped in before the confrontation could escalate further.

The incident did not end without consequences. Both Jaiswal and Fernando were later sanctioned by the International Cricket Council for breaches of its Code of Conduct.

Jurel’s account has now provided fresh insight into what Jaiswal felt had prompted the confrontation, nearly a month after the incident first grabbed attention.

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the confrontation between Jaiswal and Fernando?

According to Dhruv Jurel, Jaiswal claimed Fernando repeatedly abused him after taking his wicket. Jaiswal objected to the personal abuse, not the aggressive celebration.

Who provided new insights into the Jaiswal-Fernando incident?

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel revealed his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal's perspective. He shared these details with former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra.

What were the consequences of the Jaiswal-Fernando clash?

Teammates from both teams quickly intervened to prevent escalation. Both Jaiswal and Fernando were later sanctioned by the International Cricket Council.

What was Jaiswal's stance on Fernando's actions?

Jaiswal stated that while aggressive celebrations after taking a wicket are acceptable, personal abuse is not. He conveyed this to Fernando during their exchange.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Sep 2026 10:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asitha Fernando India VS Sri Lanka Yashasvi Jaiswal Dhruv Jurel
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