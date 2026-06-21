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HomeSportsCricketYashasvi Jaiswal Surpasses Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill, Creates New Century Record

Yashasvi Jaiswal Surpasses Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill, Creates New Century Record

Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name into the record books, becoming the fastest Indian batter to score his first two ODI centuries.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 09:11 AM (IST)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has often found himself on the fringes of India's ODI setup despite his immense talent, with even captain Shubman Gill previously admitting that the young opener has been unfortunate in terms of opportunities. However, Jaiswal once again proved his credentials by smashing an unbeaten 110 against Afghanistan in the third ODI, registering the second century of his ODI career.

With that knock, Jaiswal etched his name into the record books. He became the fastest Indian batter to score his first two ODI centuries, reaching the milestone in just six innings. In doing so, he surpassed several prominent names, including Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma's Future In ODIs

Fastest Indians to Reach Two ODI Centuries

Jaiswal now tops the list, having scored two ODI hundreds in only six innings. The previous record belonged to Shikhar Dhawan, who achieved the feat in seven innings. Kedar Jadhav occupies the third spot, reaching the mark in nine innings.

* 6 innings – Yashasvi Jaiswal

* 7 innings – Shikhar Dhawan

* 9 innings – Kedar Jadhav

* 17 innings – Virat Kohli

* 18 innings – Shubman Gill

Also Read | 20 Top Cricketers Banned For Corruption: 4 Indians, 8 Pakistanis In The Infamous List

In a career that has so far spanned just six ODIs, Yashasvi Jaiswal has accumulated 285 runs at an impressive average of 71.25, including two centuries. He is also among the few Indian cricketers to have scored at least one century in all three international formats.

In the match, Afghanistan posted 218 runs after captain Hashmatullah Shahidi struck the first ODI century of his career. India chased down the target with ease in just 28.4 overs, powered by Jaiswal's unbeaten 110 and Rohit Sharma's 79.

India's next ODI assignment

Following their sweep against Afghanistan, India's next 50-over assignment will be a three-match ODI tour of England. The selection committee will announce the official traveling squad shortly, though the final lineup hinges closely on veteran batsman Virat Kohli clearing his upcoming fitness test in Bengaluru.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Yashasvi Jaiswal recently set in ODIs?

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fastest Indian batter to score two ODI centuries. He reached this milestone in just six innings, surpassing previous record holders.

Who did Yashasvi Jaiswal surpass to achieve his recent ODI record?

Jaiswal surpassed Shikhar Dhawan, who previously held the record by reaching two centuries in seven innings. He also eclipsed prominent batters like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

What was Jaiswal's performance in the recent match against Afghanistan?

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 110 against Afghanistan, which was his second ODI century. His knock helped India chase down the target of 218 runs easily.

When is India's next ODI series after sweeping Afghanistan?

India's next 50-over assignment is a three-match ODI tour of England. The traveling squad will be announced shortly, subject to player fitness tests like Virat Kohli's.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Yashasvi Jaiswal IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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