Yashasvi Jaiswal Surpasses Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill, Creates New Century Record

Yashasvi Jaiswal has often found himself on the fringes of India's ODI setup despite his immense talent, with even captain Shubman Gill previously admitting that the young opener has been unfortunate in terms of opportunities. However, Jaiswal once again proved his credentials by smashing an unbeaten 110 against Afghanistan in the third ODI, registering the second century of his ODI career.

With that knock, Jaiswal etched his name into the record books. He became the fastest Indian batter to score his first two ODI centuries, reaching the milestone in just six innings. In doing so, he surpassed several prominent names, including Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

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Fastest Indians to Reach Two ODI Centuries

Jaiswal now tops the list, having scored two ODI hundreds in only six innings. The previous record belonged to Shikhar Dhawan, who achieved the feat in seven innings. Kedar Jadhav occupies the third spot, reaching the mark in nine innings.

* 6 innings – Yashasvi Jaiswal

* 7 innings – Shikhar Dhawan

* 9 innings – Kedar Jadhav

* 17 innings – Virat Kohli

* 18 innings – Shubman Gill

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In a career that has so far spanned just six ODIs, Yashasvi Jaiswal has accumulated 285 runs at an impressive average of 71.25, including two centuries. He is also among the few Indian cricketers to have scored at least one century in all three international formats.

In the match, Afghanistan posted 218 runs after captain Hashmatullah Shahidi struck the first ODI century of his career. India chased down the target with ease in just 28.4 overs, powered by Jaiswal's unbeaten 110 and Rohit Sharma's 79.

India's next ODI assignment

Following their sweep against Afghanistan, India's next 50-over assignment will be a three-match ODI tour of England. The selection committee will announce the official traveling squad shortly, though the final lineup hinges closely on veteran batsman Virat Kohli clearing his upcoming fitness test in Bengaluru.