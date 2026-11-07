16 Fours, 2 Sixes! Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Back-To-Back Centuries In New Zealand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yashasvi Jaiswal scored second consecutive century for India A.

He made 102 runs, establishing a 175-run opening partnership.

Century marks strong return after recent seven-innings slump.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has found the perfect response to his recent struggles, delivering another impressive performance on the India A tour of New Zealand. The left-handed opener struck his second successive century in the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Lincoln, underlining his return to form ahead of the upcoming international assignments. The hundred comes after a difficult stretch in which Jaiswal went seven innings without registering a half-century.

He had also fallen for a duck in the first innings of the previous unofficial Test before turning things around with an unbeaten 155 in the second innings.

Jaiswal Continues His Century Run Against New Zealand A

Jaiswal carried that momentum into the third match, producing another substantial contribution at the top of the order.

New Zealand A won the toss and chose to field, but India's opening pair made the decision costly.

Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan put together a commanding 175-run partnership for the first wicket, giving India A an excellent platform.

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The stand ended when Ferns dismissed Jaiswal in the 47th over, shortly after the opener had reached three figures.

The India batter made 102 from 138 deliveries, striking 16 fours and two sixes. His consecutive hundreds have arrived at an important time, with the senior team's Test assignment against New Zealand approaching.

At the time of writing, India A had crossed the 200-run mark. Sudharsan was batting on 67, while Devdutt Padikkal had moved to 14.

Jaiswal In India's Test Plans For New Zealand Series

Jaiswal is part of India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

The series carries significant importance in the context of the World Test Championship.

The five-match T20I series on the tour ended with India securing a 3-2 victory, while the ODI leg is currently underway. India won the opening ODI in Auckland by five wickets, with the second match scheduled in Wellington on November 7.

The Test series will begin on November 19, with the first match scheduled to start at 3:30 AM IST.

Jaiswal's latest performances will give India plenty of encouragement before the red-ball challenge begins.