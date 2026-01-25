Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently not playing and has uploaded a viral video of himself singing a song from the movie Border 2.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Sings Border 2 Song In Viral Video, Fans Troll Him Online
Yashasvi Jaiswal goes viral on social media for singing a song from Border 2, but not for a good reason as fans troll the cricketer's singing skills.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently out of action from the field as India take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series.
However, a video of him singing the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from the recently released Bollywood film, Border 2, as he massages his face is going viral on social media. Check it out:
Jaiswal uploaded his video on his Instagram story (@yashasvijaiswal28), after which he was trolled by fans for his singing skills.
Fans Troll India Batsmen's Singing Skills
Here's a glimpse of how social media reacted to Yashasvi Jaiswal's singing skills based on the video above:
Yashasvi Jaiswal last played for India in the closing fixture of the One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa, scoring a ton in a winning effort.
He regularly represents the national team in Test cricket, but hasn't been able to make the cut in T20Is, the shortest format. The ICC T20 World Cup kicks off next month, but Jaiswal will not be a part of the squad for the tournament.
