Yashasvi Jaiswal Sings Border 2 Song In Viral Video, Fans Troll Him Online

Yashasvi Jaiswal Sings Border 2 Song In Viral Video, Fans Troll Him Online

Yashasvi Jaiswal goes viral on social media for singing a song from Border 2, but not for a good reason as fans troll the cricketer's singing skills.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently out of action from the field as India take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series.

However, a video of him singing the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from the recently released Bollywood film, Border 2, as he massages his face is going viral on social media. Check it out:

Jaiswal uploaded his video on his Instagram story (@yashasvijaiswal28), after which he was trolled by fans for his singing skills.

Fans Troll India Batsmen's Singing Skills

Here's a glimpse of how social media reacted to Yashasvi Jaiswal's singing skills based on the video above:

Yashasvi Jaiswal last played for India in the closing fixture of the One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa, scoring a ton in a winning effort.

He regularly represents the national team in Test cricket, but hasn't been able to make the cut in T20Is, the shortest format. The ICC T20 World Cup kicks off next month, but Jaiswal will not be a part of the squad for the tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Yashasvi Jaiswal currently doing off the field?

Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently not playing and has uploaded a viral video of himself singing a song from the movie Border 2.

Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal being trolled on social media?

Yashasvi Jaiswal is being trolled by fans for his singing skills in a video he posted on his Instagram story.

When did Yashasvi Jaiswal last play for India?

Yashasvi Jaiswal last played for India in the final ODI against South Africa, where he scored a century in a winning match.

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal play in the upcoming T20 World Cup?

No, Yashasvi Jaiswal will not be part of the squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 08:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yashasvi Jaiswal Yashasvi Jaiswal Viral Video Border 2
