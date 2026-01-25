Yashasvi Jaiswal Sings Border 2 Song In Viral Video, Fans Troll Him Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently out of action from the field as India take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series.

However, a video of him singing the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from the recently released Bollywood film, Border 2, as he massages his face is going viral on social media. Check it out:

Only option left for jaiswal to make place in the team 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/h4qdpK9cQD — SiKANDAR (@430atEdgbaston) January 25, 2026

Jaiswal uploaded his video on his Instagram story (@yashasvijaiswal28), after which he was trolled by fans for his singing skills.

Fans Troll India Batsmen's Singing Skills

Here's a glimpse of how social media reacted to Yashasvi Jaiswal's singing skills based on the video above:

Please tell me this is AI generated 😭 — Nightcore (@Charli_Track_10) January 25, 2026

Aaj se mai bhi Gill ka fan ♥️ — Swapnil (@mycatoons) January 25, 2026

Yeh kaisi harkate ha vai😭 — Vishal Bhowmick (@VishalBhowmick9) January 25, 2026

Bro is drunk or what🤣🤣🤣

What kinda story is this 😅😅

Cute tho ❤️🧿 — Vijitha Gopiraj (@vij5450) January 25, 2026

Indian management must take note and give Yashasvi Jaiswal the deserving chance, so that the side effects of prolonged benching don't affect any cricketer this way. https://t.co/ssJ9XUXJod — Rohan महाजन (@mahajanrohan99) January 25, 2026

Border 2 will be banned very soon, the reason will be Yashasvi Jaiswal. — Lovicx (@Couple3pics) January 25, 2026

Yashasvi Jaiswal last played for India in the closing fixture of the One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa, scoring a ton in a winning effort.

He regularly represents the national team in Test cricket, but hasn't been able to make the cut in T20Is, the shortest format. The ICC T20 World Cup kicks off next month, but Jaiswal will not be a part of the squad for the tournament.

