Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AFG: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna Secure 3-0 Series Sweep For India

IND vs AFG: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna Secure 3-0 Series Sweep For India

IND vs AFG Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits an unbeaten 110 and Prasidh Krishna takes 5/23 as India defeat Afghanistan by 9 wickets to seal a 3-0 ODI series whitewash in Chennai.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 08:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prasidh Krishna took five wickets, despite Shahidi's century.
  • Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma built a dominant 170-run opening stand.
  • Jaiswal's unbeaten century secured India's dominant nine-wicket series victory.

IND vs AFG Highlights: India secured a dominant 9-wicket victory over Afghanistan at Chennai to complete a comprehensive 3-0 series sweep this Saturday afternoon. Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a magnificent 100 to anchor the straightforward run chase flawlessly, ensuring the host nation capitalised fully on an exceptional bowling performance that had completely dismantled the touring side during the first innings of competitive play.

Brilliant 170-Run Opening Partnership

The home team pursued the modest target of 219 runs with total authority from the outset. Yashasvi Jaiswal batted with superb fluency throughout the uninterrupted chasing innings.

The young left-handed opener combined brilliantly with senior partner Rohit Sharma to construct a massive opening stand. Together, the talented pair added 170 runs very quickly indeed.

ALSO READ | IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Hit Fifties As India Dominate Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma fell after scoring a fine 79 runs off 69 deliveries. His excellent knock included 9 boundaries and 3 sixes before he eventually mistimed a shorter spinning delivery today.

Jaiswal Smashes Unbeaten 110

Following the captaincy departure, Jaiswal continued to accumulate runs freely alongside Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai batsman reached his exceptional 3-figure landmark using just 83 balls during the clean chase process.

The opening batsman remained unbeaten on 110 runs off 86 balls. His match-winning display featured 14 crisp 4s and 3 spectacular 6s in front of local fans.

ALSO READ | Afghan Cricketer Battling For Life In Gurgaon Hospital, In Urgent Need Of A+ Platelet

Shreyas Iyer contributed 20 useful runs from 19 balls to finish the match cleanly. India comfortably reached 224 runs for 1 wicket within 28.4 completed overs total.

Krishna Claims 5 Wickets For 23

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first. However, Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna produced a sensational spell to dismantle the top order completely today.

The tall paceman registered magnificent career-best figures of 5 wickets for 23 runs. His deadly opening burst left the visiting team reeling precariously at 36 runs for 4 wickets down.

Shahidi Strikes Fighting 102

Shahidi staged a lone rescue mission by scoring a gritty 102 runs from 131 deliveries. He added 105 runs with Azmatullah Omarzai, who contributed a valuable 50, to salvage the final total of 218 all out.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Jun 2026 07:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs AFG: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna Secure 3-0 Series Sweep For India
IND vs AFG: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna Secure 3-0 Series Sweep For India
Cricket
IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Hit Fifties As India Dominate Afghanistan
IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma & Yashasvi Jaiswal Hit Fifties As India Dominate Afghanistan
Cricket
Ex-Afghan Cricketer Battling For Life In Gurgaon Hospital, In Urgent Need Of A+ Platelet
Ex-Afghan Cricketer Battling For Life In Gurgaon Hospital, In Urgent Need Of A+ Platelet
Cricket
Tilak Varma Breaks Silence On Super Over Controversy In Sri Lanka: 'Light Wasn't Ideal'
Tilak Varma Breaks Silence On Super Over Controversy In Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface
Breaking: Passenger Beaten to Death After Train Boarding Dispute at Delhi’s Shahdara Railway Station
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies, SIT Tightens Noose Around Suspects
Donation Theft Probe: SIT Tightens Grip on Tillu Yadav Amid Fresh Allegations
NEET Re-Exam 2026: NTA Conducts Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Unprecedented Security Measures
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget