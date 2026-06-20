IND vs AFG: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna Secure 3-0 Series Sweep For India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prasidh Krishna took five wickets, despite Shahidi's century.

Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma built a dominant 170-run opening stand.

Jaiswal's unbeaten century secured India's dominant nine-wicket series victory.

IND vs AFG Highlights: India secured a dominant 9-wicket victory over Afghanistan at Chennai to complete a comprehensive 3-0 series sweep this Saturday afternoon. Opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal struck a magnificent 100 to anchor the straightforward run chase flawlessly, ensuring the host nation capitalised fully on an exceptional bowling performance that had completely dismantled the touring side during the first innings of competitive play.

Brilliant 170-Run Opening Partnership

The home team pursued the modest target of 219 runs with total authority from the outset. Yashasvi Jaiswal batted with superb fluency throughout the uninterrupted chasing innings.

The young left-handed opener combined brilliantly with senior partner Rohit Sharma to construct a massive opening stand. Together, the talented pair added 170 runs very quickly indeed.

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Rohit Sharma fell after scoring a fine 79 runs off 69 deliveries. His excellent knock included 9 boundaries and 3 sixes before he eventually mistimed a shorter spinning delivery today.

Jaiswal Smashes Unbeaten 110

Following the captaincy departure, Jaiswal continued to accumulate runs freely alongside Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai batsman reached his exceptional 3-figure landmark using just 83 balls during the clean chase process.

The opening batsman remained unbeaten on 110 runs off 86 balls. His match-winning display featured 14 crisp 4s and 3 spectacular 6s in front of local fans.

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Shreyas Iyer contributed 20 useful runs from 19 balls to finish the match cleanly. India comfortably reached 224 runs for 1 wicket within 28.4 completed overs total.

Krishna Claims 5 Wickets For 23

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first. However, Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna produced a sensational spell to dismantle the top order completely today.

The tall paceman registered magnificent career-best figures of 5 wickets for 23 runs. His deadly opening burst left the visiting team reeling precariously at 36 runs for 4 wickets down.

Shahidi Strikes Fighting 102

Shahidi staged a lone rescue mission by scoring a gritty 102 runs from 131 deliveries. He added 105 runs with Azmatullah Omarzai, who contributed a valuable 50, to salvage the final total of 218 all out.