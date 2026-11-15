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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Star Falls For Duck On ODI Debut! Joins List Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni

India Star Falls For Duck On ODI Debut! Joins List Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni

Yash Thakur was dismissed for a duck on his ODI debut against New Zealand, joining Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and VVS Laxman on an unwanted list.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yash Thakur got a duck on his ODI debut.
  • He joined Tendulkar, Dhoni in rare duck list.
  • Eighteen Indian players recorded duck on ODI debut.

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and VVS Laxman are among the biggest names in Indian cricket, but they share an unusual ODI record. Yash Thakur became the latest Indian cricketer to join this group after being dismissed for a duck on his international debut in the fifth ODI against New Zealand on Sunday.

The India fast bowler had an opportunity to make his first appearance with the bat after coming in at No. 9. However, his debut innings lasted only four deliveries, as he was dismissed without scoring. The dismissal placed him on a list that stretches back to India's early years in ODI cricket and includes several celebrated players.

Thakur is the 18th Indian cricketer to register a duck on his ODI debut. The list features names from different generations, including former India captains and established international batters.

Yash Thakur Joins Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni In Rare ODI List

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi was the first Indian to be dismissed for a duck on his ODI debut, in 1974. Several players followed over the next five decades, with Tendulkar, Laxman and Dhoni among those who also experienced a scoreless first outing in the format.

Tendulkar's ODI debut came against Pakistan in 1989, while Laxman made his first appearance in 1998. Dhoni joined the list in 2004, followed by other prominent names such as Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.

Yash Thakur's name has now been added to the record after his appearance against New Zealand in 2026.

Indian players dismissed for a duck on their ODI debut:

  • 1974 – Bishan Singh Bedi
  • 1979 – Surinder Khanna
  • 1980 – Roger Binny
  • 1980 – Yograj Singh
  • 1981 – K. Srikkanth
  • 1984 – Ashok Patel
  • 1985 – Lalchand Rajput
  • 1988 – Sanjeev Sharma
  • 1989 – Sachin Tendulkar
  • 1998 – VVS Laxman
  • 1999 – Gyanendra Pandey
  • 2002 – Jai Prakash Yadav
  • 2003 – Avishkar Salvi
  • 2004 – MS Dhoni
  • 2005 – Suresh Raina
  • 2006 – Wasim Jaffer
  • 2010 – Shikhar Dhawan
  • 2026 – Yash Thakur

Yash Thakur Makes ODI Debut Against New Zealand

The fifth ODI against New Zealand marked Thakur's first appearance for India in the 50-over format. According to the supplied match details, he had already represented India in four T20 Internationals, having made his T20I debut in July 2026.

His ODI debut came during a difficult outing for India's batting line-up. The hosts were bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs after being asked to bat first.

Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel were the leading run-scorers, both contributing 46. However, the rest of the batting order struggled to build substantial partnerships. Rohit Sharma scored seven, Virat Kohli managed five, while Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dheer made 22 runs each.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy claimed three wickets apiece. Matthew Fisher picked up two, while Blair Tickner and Michael Bracewell took one wicket each.

For Thakur, the match marked the beginning of his ODI career, even if his first opportunity with the bat ended without a run.

Frequently Asked Questions

What rare ODI record did Yash Thakur recently join?

Yash Thakur became the 18th Indian cricketer to be dismissed for a duck on his international ODI debut. He joined a list that includes several celebrated players.

Which prominent Indian cricketers are also on this list?

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and VVS Laxman are among the famous names who also registered a duck on their ODI debut. Former captain Bishan Singh Bedi was the first in 1974.

When did Yash Thakur make his ODI debut?

Yash Thakur made his ODI debut in 2026 in the fifth ODI against New Zealand. He was dismissed for a duck after facing only four deliveries.

How many Indian players have been dismissed for a duck on their ODI debut?

Yash Thakur is the 18th Indian cricketer to register a duck on his ODI debut. The list includes players from various eras of Indian cricket.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar India Vs New Zealand MS Dhoni Yash Thakur
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