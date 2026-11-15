India Star Falls For Duck On ODI Debut! Joins List Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash Thakur got a duck on his ODI debut.

He joined Tendulkar, Dhoni in rare duck list.

Eighteen Indian players recorded duck on ODI debut.

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and VVS Laxman are among the biggest names in Indian cricket, but they share an unusual ODI record. Yash Thakur became the latest Indian cricketer to join this group after being dismissed for a duck on his international debut in the fifth ODI against New Zealand on Sunday.

The India fast bowler had an opportunity to make his first appearance with the bat after coming in at No. 9. However, his debut innings lasted only four deliveries, as he was dismissed without scoring. The dismissal placed him on a list that stretches back to India's early years in ODI cricket and includes several celebrated players.

Thakur is the 18th Indian cricketer to register a duck on his ODI debut. The list features names from different generations, including former India captains and established international batters.

Yash Thakur Joins Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni In Rare ODI List

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi was the first Indian to be dismissed for a duck on his ODI debut, in 1974. Several players followed over the next five decades, with Tendulkar, Laxman and Dhoni among those who also experienced a scoreless first outing in the format.

Tendulkar's ODI debut came against Pakistan in 1989, while Laxman made his first appearance in 1998. Dhoni joined the list in 2004, followed by other prominent names such as Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.

Yash Thakur's name has now been added to the record after his appearance against New Zealand in 2026.

Indian players dismissed for a duck on their ODI debut:

1974 – Bishan Singh Bedi

1979 – Surinder Khanna

1980 – Roger Binny

1980 – Yograj Singh

1981 – K. Srikkanth

1984 – Ashok Patel

1985 – Lalchand Rajput

1988 – Sanjeev Sharma

1989 – Sachin Tendulkar

1998 – VVS Laxman

1999 – Gyanendra Pandey

2002 – Jai Prakash Yadav

2003 – Avishkar Salvi

2004 – MS Dhoni

2005 – Suresh Raina

2006 – Wasim Jaffer

2010 – Shikhar Dhawan

2026 – Yash Thakur

Yash Thakur Makes ODI Debut Against New Zealand

The fifth ODI against New Zealand marked Thakur's first appearance for India in the 50-over format. According to the supplied match details, he had already represented India in four T20 Internationals, having made his T20I debut in July 2026.

His ODI debut came during a difficult outing for India's batting line-up. The hosts were bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs after being asked to bat first.

Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel were the leading run-scorers, both contributing 46. However, the rest of the batting order struggled to build substantial partnerships. Rohit Sharma scored seven, Virat Kohli managed five, while Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dheer made 22 runs each.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy claimed three wickets apiece. Matthew Fisher picked up two, while Blair Tickner and Michael Bracewell took one wicket each.

For Thakur, the match marked the beginning of his ODI career, even if his first opportunity with the bat ended without a run.